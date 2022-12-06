Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Okonomiyaki
Chef Ricky Dolinsky channels New York’s iconic breakfast sandwich in the Hiroshima version of Japan’s classic layered cabbage pancake.
- Serves
1 serving
New York City restaurant Yo+Shoku’s take on okonomiyaki combines the classic Japanese cabbage pancake with New Yorkers' favorite breakfast sandwich: bacon, egg, and cheese. This okonomiyaki is made Hiroshima-style, which calls for keeping the cabbage separate from the pancake batter, then cooking both on top of yakisoba noodles. (Osaka-style okonomiyaki, on the other hand, involves folding the cabbage directly into the batter.) When making this at home, chef Ricky Dolinsky, who drew on his Japanese heritage to develop this recipe, uses a non-stick skillet, rather than a traditional Teppan grill, to cook the components of the dish separately before layering them. For flipping the pancake, spatulas with a wide surface help (like a flipper or a fish spatula).
Look for instant dashi, yakisoba noodles, aonori, and bonito flakes online or at your local Asian grocer.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. mirin
- ½ tsp. instant dashi (see headnote), dissolved in ¼ cup water
- 3 Tbsp. sesame oil, divided
- 1 cup shredded green cabbage (3 oz.)
- 1 scallion, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 2 bacon slices
- 2 cup fresh yakisoba noodles, or boiled dried yakisoba noodles (see headnote)
- 2 Tbsp. ketchup, plus more for serving
- 1 tsp. Tabasco, plus more for serving
- 2 American cheese slices
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs
- Kosher salt
- Aonori, or nori strips, for serving
- Bonito flakes, for serving
- Kewpie mayonnaise, for serving