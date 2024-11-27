Recipes

Tangy Blue Cheese Dressing

A quick and easy sauce for crab cakes, salads, buffalo wings, and more.

  • Makes

    2 cups

  • Time

    5 minutes

By Lynn Derrick and Janelle Weaver

Published on November 27, 2024

This five-minute blue cheese dressing recipe was served alongside the gold-medal crab cake at the 30th annual Seafood & Sips crab cake cook-off in Mendocino, California, but it’s just as delectable as a side for buffalo wings or poured over a cold, crunchy wedge salad. 

Featured in “Crab Cake Cook-Off” by Betsy Andrews (Fall/Winter 2024).

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ⅓ cup crumbled Point Reyes blue cheese (or other blue cheese)
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped shallots
  • 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 finely chopped small garlic clove
  • Kosher salt

Instructions

Step 1

In a blender or food processor, pulse the mayonnaise, sour cream, blue cheese, lemon juice, shallots, vinegar, and garlic until combined. Season to taste with salt. (The dressing will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for 3 days.)

