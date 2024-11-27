Recipes

Blue-Ribbon Dungeness Crab Cakes

Behold the winning recipe from Mendocino, California’s favorite crabby cook-off.

  • Makes

    14 crab cakes

  • Time

    3 hours 30 minutes

PHOTO: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Lynn Derrick and Janelle Weaver

Published on November 27, 2024

These squat patties, which won gold at the 30th annual Seafood & Sips crab cake cook-off, have lots of surface area for crisping in the skillet. Dungeness crabs are about 25 percent meat by weight, so source two 2-pounders for this recipe, or substitute picked crabmeat. If your local fishmonger doesn’t have any in stock, order online from Pike Place Fish Market or Giovanni’s Fish Market. Lynn Derrick, manager of Rhody’s Garden Café at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, and Janelle Weaver, chef at The Bewildered Pig, make their own blue cheese dressing using Point Reyes Blue Cheese. In a pinch, a good bottled ­dressing will do. —Betsy Andrews

Featured in “Crab Cake Cook-Off” by Betsy Andrews (Fall/Winter 2024).

Ingredients

  • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ⅓ cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1 serrano chile, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. finely grated lemon zest
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided, plus more for frying
  • 8 oz. oyster or button mushrooms, trimmed and coarsely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp. mustard powder
  • 1 lb. Dungeness crabmeat
  • 3 Tbsp. finely chopped chives
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup tapioca starch
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup fine sourdough breadcrumbs
  • Blue cheese dressing
  • Edible flowers, thinly sliced scallions, fresh herbs (such as chervil, ­parsley, or tarragon), and finely chopped green apple, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, toss the celery with 1 teaspoon of salt and set aside until it releases its liquid, about 2 hours. In a second small bowl, stir together the shallots, chile, and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and set aside.

Step 2

To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add enough oil to just coat the surface. When it’s hot, add the mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until golden, 6–8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, season with salt, and cook until fragrant, 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the remaining lemon juice, and transfer to a bowl. Wipe out the skillet and return it to the stove.

Step 3

Blot the celery dry with paper towels. Strain the chile-shallot mixture, discarding any liquid. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons of the Old Bay, and the mustard and mustard powder. Fold in the crab, chives, lemon zest, celery, chile-shallot mixture, and mushrooms. Season to taste with salt and black pepper, then divide into fourteen 2-ounce portions. Form the portions into square patties 2 inches wide and 1 inch thick. Freeze until just firm.

Step 4

In a shallow bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, flour, tapioca starch, 2 tablespoons of salt, and 1 tablespoon of Old Bay. In a second bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. In a third bowl, stir together the panko, sourdough breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon of salt, and the remaining Old Bay. Dredge one patty in the cornstarch mixture, then place in the egg mixture and turn to coat. Roll the patty in the breadcrumbs, then transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining patties.

Step 5

To the skillet over medium heat, add 2 inches of oil. When it’s hot, working in batches, fry the crab cakes, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 20 minutes total per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Step 6

On a platter, spread a few tablespoons of blue cheese dressing. Arrange the crab cakes on top, and garnish with the flowers, scallions, herbs, and apple. Serve warm.

