Blue-Ribbon Dungeness Crab Cakes

Instructions

Step 1 In a small bowl, toss the celery with 1 teaspoon of salt and set aside until it releases its liquid, about 2 hours. In a second small bowl, stir together the shallots, chile, and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and set aside.

Step 2 To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add enough oil to just coat the surface. When it’s hot, add the mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until golden, 6–8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, season with salt, and cook until fragrant, 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the remaining lemon juice, and transfer to a bowl. Wipe out the skillet and return it to the stove.

Step 3 Blot the celery dry with paper towels. Strain the chile-shallot mixture, discarding any liquid. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons of the Old Bay, and the mustard and mustard powder. Fold in the crab, chives, lemon zest, celery, chile-shallot mixture, and mushrooms. Season to taste with salt and black pepper, then divide into fourteen 2-ounce portions. Form the portions into square patties 2 inches wide and 1 inch thick. Freeze until just firm.

Step 4 In a shallow bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, flour, tapioca starch, 2 tablespoons of salt, and 1 tablespoon of Old Bay. In a second bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. In a third bowl, stir together the panko, sourdough breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon of salt, and the remaining Old Bay. Dredge one patty in the cornstarch mixture, then place in the egg mixture and turn to coat. Roll the patty in the breadcrumbs, then transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining patties.

Step 5 To the skillet over medium heat, add 2 inches of oil. When it’s hot, working in batches, fry the crab cakes, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 20 minutes total per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.