Garlicky Corn Nuts with Cheese Crisps
A twist on a popular Filipino snack, this savory party mix is an ideal drinking companion.
- Serves
6
- Cook
20 minutes
At Washington, D.C. gin bar The Wells, chef Kat Petonito wants to ensure patrons have plenty of worthy bites to accompany their cocktails. She incorporates hints of her Filipina heritage into the menu through snacks like pork lumpia and bowang corn nuts. The latter is her take on Boy Bawang Cornick, a popular packaged Filipino snack consisting of corn nuts flavored with seasonings like roasted garlic and adobo. (Fans of the original will note that this version is spelled differently, which Petonito says is a little “inside nostalgia” to the way she and her sister pronounced it as kids.) In addition to changing the spelling, Petonito adds her own blend of spices, nuts, and cheese crisps to the corn nuts, for an infinitely craveable snack.
Featured in “Corn Nuts Get a Glow-Up in This Filipino-Inspired Snack Mix” by Ellen Fort.
Ingredients
For the garlic oil:
- 1 garlic head
- Extra-virgin olive oil
For the snack mix:
- ¾ cup grated pecorino
- ¼ cup grated parmesan
- 2 cups salted, roasted corn nuts
- ½ cup pumpkin seeds
- ¼ cup almonds
- 1 tsp. ground Urfa chile
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. hot paprika
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
