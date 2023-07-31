Custardy French Toast

Step 3

In a large skillet or flat grill pan over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. When the foam begins to subside, place 2 slices of custard-soaked bread in the skillet and cook until the bottom turns golden-brown, 2–3 minutes; flip and continue cooking until the slices are golden-brown on the other side, 2–3 minutes more. Transfer to the lined baking sheet, and set aside as you continue searing the remaining slices, wiping out the skillet and adding a fresh tablespoon of butter between batches.