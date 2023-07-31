Custardy French Toast
Grilled on the stovetop and finished in the oven, Brockton Villa’s French toast is as crisp on the outside as it is pillowy on the inside.
- Serves
3–6
- Cook
1 hour 25 minutes
Shortly after Brockton Villa Restaurant opened its doors along the shores of La Jolla, California, the eatery’s French toast became its bestselling menu item. Brockton Villa’s Coast Toast recipe is a famously pillowy, custardy take on the classic dish that calls for grilling the bread first in order to brown it, then placing it in the oven so the egg-and-cream-soaked toast swells up like a soufflé. Orange juice and orange curaçao (look for the liqueur at a liquor store, or online) infuse the bread with a subtle, delightful citrusy aroma.
Owner Megan Heine named the recipe (and trademarked the moniker) as a nod to the restaurant’s waterfront location overlooking the Pacific. As customers enjoy their brunch on the balcony of the renovated beach bungalow, they have a front-row seat to waves crashing on the golden sands below, and sea lions sunbathing in La Jolla Cove. Can you think of any better way to spend a morning in Southern California?—Megan Zhang
Featured in “The Coastal Village That Runs on Breakfast,” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 5 large eggs
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. orange juice
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp. orange curaçao
- Pinch of kosher salt
- ½ loaf soft French bread, sliced on the bias into six 1½-in.-thick slices
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
- Powdered sugar, for garnish
- Ice cream, strawberries, jam, and/or maple syrup, for serving (optional)