Cebollas Rellenas (Beef-Filled Onions)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the onions: Slice ½ inch off the top of each onion, then trim the root ends so they’re flush with the cutting board. Using a spoon, carefully hollow out the onions, leaving shells about two layers thick. Finely chop the onion cores and set aside.

Step 2 Brush the onion shells with oil and sprinkle all over with salt and sugar. In a medium pot over high heat, bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Place a rack or steaming basket in the pot, then add the onion shells, cover the pot, turn the heat to medium, and steam until the onions are translucent, 20–30 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the stuffing: Season the beef cheeks generously with salt and black pepper. To a large pot over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, working in batches if necessary, add the beef and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4 Place the empty pot over medium heat, then add 1 tablespoon of the oil, the celery, leeks, and half of the chopped onion cores. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, 12–15 minutes. Stir in the wine and cook until the alcohol evaporates, about 2 minutes. Add the beef cheeks and enough cold water to cover, bring to a boil, then cover the pot, turn the heat to medium-low, and cook until the meat is very tender when pierced with a fork, about 2 hours.

Step 5 Remove the beef-vegetable mixture from the heat, place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl, and strain, reserving the cooking liquid. In a second large bowl, shred the meat and stir in the simmered vegetables. Season to taste with salt and black pepper and set aside.

Step 6 Wipe out the pot and return it to the stove. Add the remaining oil and chopped onion cores and the garlic and bell peppers. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and beginning to brown, 20–25 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of the reserved stock, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low.

Step 7 Using a spoon, fill each onion shell to the brim with the beef-vegetable mixture (reserve any remaining filling for another use). Arrange the stuffed onions atop the sautéed vegetable mixture in the pot. Cover and cook, adding a splash of stock as needed, until the stuffed onions are very soft, about 2½ hours.

Step 8 To serve, transfer the stuffed onions to a platter. Strain the cooking liquid, using a spoon to press on the solids, over the onions. Garnish with chives and serve hot.