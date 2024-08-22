Cheesy Korean Corn Dogs

Instructions

Step 1 Make the batter: In a medium bowl or liquid measuring cup, stir together the sugar, salt, and 1 cup of warm water until dissolved, about 2 minutes.

Step 2 In a large bowl, stir together the bread flour and yeast. Slowly pour in the sugar mixture and the egg, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the batter is well incorporated and wet yet smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. (Don’t worry if there are a few lumps.) Cover with plastic and set aside to rest in a warm place until doubled in volume, 45 minutes–1 hour.

Step 3 Meanwhile, onto a bamboo skewer, thread a piece of hot dog, followed by a mozzarella cube. Repeat until eight skewers are filled, then dust lightly with all-purpose flour. Set up a breading station: transfer the skewers to a large plate, fill another large with the panko, and place them both next to the bowl of prepared batter.

Step 4 To shape the corn dogs, hold the end of a skewer in your dominant hand and plunge it into the batter, completely covering the hot dog. Wet your non-dominant hand and use it to shape the battered dog, rotating to coat completely. Lift the corn dog out of the batter and quickly roll it in the panko to coat.

Step 5 Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 4 inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reads 340°F, carefully lower a battered corn dog into the pot and cook, gently pushing it down with tongs or a spider skimmer if it floats to the surface, until evenly golden brown, 4–5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn dog to a wire rack set over a baking sheet to drain excess oil. If desired, spread the sugar on a plate and roll the corn dog in the sugar while warm. Repeat with the remaining corn dogs.