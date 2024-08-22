Cheesy Korean Corn Dogs
These deep-fried delights play a crucial part in Seoul street food culture.
- Serves
Makes 8
- Cook
1 hour 45 minutes
A deep-fried corn dog might not seem like a classic Korean dish, but as author Su Scott recounts in her new cookbook, Pocha: Simple Korean Food from the Streets of Seoul, it was a frequent snack for her during childhood, sold in local stationery shops called munbanggu. Hot dogs were introduced to Korea in the early 1950s via the American presence during the 625 War (or the Korean War, as it is known in the U.S.). Korean chefs have since found innovative ways to repurpose ingredients from this time of conflict into irresistible street foods. These corn dogs, hand-dipped in a donut-like batter and rolled in panko breadcrumbs, are an indulgent old-school treat and easy to make at home.
Superfine sugar is a more finely ground version of granulated sugar. It can often be found in grocery stores, but you can also make your own by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor for about 1 minute. A cut-up stick of string cheese also works beautifully for the cubed mozzarella called for in this recipe.
Adapted with permission from Pocha: Simple Korean Food from the Streets of Seoul by Su Scott, published by Hardie Grant Publishing, June 2024.
Featured in “This New Cookbook Takes You on a Street Food Crawl Through Seoul” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the batter:
- ½ cup superfine sugar
- 1 tsp. fine sea salt
- 1¾ cups bread flour
- 1 tsp. active dry yeast
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
For the corn dogs:
- 4–6 hot dogs, cut into 3-in.-long pieces
- 1 oz. low-moisture mozzarella, cut into eight ½-in. cubes
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1¼ cups panko breadcrumbs
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 2 Tbsp. superfine sugar (optional)
- Ketchup and yellow mustard, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
