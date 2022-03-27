These chicken tikka skewers are a nod to the street food Chef Naing of The Dutchess grew up eating in Rangoon. Tender strips of chicken are marinated overnight in a mixture of spices, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, and yogurt, then skewered and grilled until charred at the edges. Tart and tangy tamarind dipping sauce brightens and complements the smoky flavors of the skewers. Enjoy this dish on its own as an appetizer, or with a side of tea leaf salad for a complete meal.

Featured in “At This New SoCal Restaurant, Burmese Dishes Take Local Produce to Another Level.”