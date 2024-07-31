Chicken and Tomato Salad with Spicy Vinaigrette
Earthy Aleppo pepper and tangy sumac liven up this light summer main.
- Serves
4
- Cook
1 hour 15 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the co-authors of the cookbook Kismet and the chefs behind the Los Angeles restaurant of the same name, call this dish a “tomato lovers’ chicken salad.” It’s an ideal opportunity to bring the best of the season’s heirloom tomatoes into your home kitchen. With lightly poached chicken, thick slices of tomato, handfuls of fresh herbs, and a spice-infused vinaigrette, it’s an ideal summer salad—light enough for the weather yet substantial enough for a feast.
The spiced oil for the vinaigrette can be prepared and stored in the refrigerator up to 3 days in advance; just wait to add the lemon juice until you’re ready to serve. If you want to change up the herbs in this recipe, Kramer and Hymanson recommend mint, basil, tarragon, and cilantro, as well as more esoteric options such as lovage, summer savory, and chervil.
Adapted from Kismet: Bright, Fresh, and Vegetable-Loving Recipes © 2024 by Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group.
Featured in “This New Cookbook Proves California Cuisine is Impossible to Pin Down” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- 1½ lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
For the chile vinaigrette:
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 1 Tbsp. Aleppo pepper
- 2 tsp. ground sumac
- 1¼ tsp. ground coriander
- 1¼ tsp. ground fennel seeds
- ¾ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp. ground cardamom
- 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
For the salad:
- 3 small red tomatoes or 1 large heirloom tomato (about 1 lb.), cut into wedges
- ¼ small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2–3 cups arugula
- ½ cup cilantro leaves
- ½ cup parsley leaves
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
