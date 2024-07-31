Recipes

Chicken and Tomato Salad with Spicy Vinaigrette

Earthy Aleppo pepper and tangy sumac liven up this light summer main.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    1 hour 15 minutes

CHRIS BERNABEO (COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER)

By Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson

Published on July 31, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the co-authors of the cookbook Kismet and the chefs behind the Los Angeles restaurant of the same name, call this dish a “tomato lovers’ chicken salad.” It’s an ideal opportunity to bring the best of the season’s heirloom tomatoes into your home kitchen. With lightly poached chicken, thick slices of tomato, handfuls of fresh herbs, and a spice-infused vinaigrette, it’s an ideal summer salad—light enough for the weather yet substantial enough for a feast. 

The spiced oil for the vinaigrette can be prepared and stored in the refrigerator up to 3 days in advance; just wait to add the lemon juice until you’re ready to serve. If you want to change up the herbs in this recipe, Kramer and Hymanson recommend mint, basil, tarragon, and cilantro, as well as more esoteric options such as lovage, summer savory, and chervil.

Adapted from Kismet: Bright, Fresh, and Vegetable-Loving Recipes © 2024 by Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group.

Featured in “This New Cookbook Proves California Cuisine is Impossible to Pin Down” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

For the chicken:

  • 1½ lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
  • 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt

For the chile vinaigrette:

  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1 Tbsp. Aleppo pepper
  • 2 tsp. ground sumac
  • 1¼ tsp. ground coriander
  • 1¼ tsp. ground fennel seeds
  • ¾ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp. ground cardamom
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

For the salad:

  • 3 small red tomatoes or 1 large heirloom tomato (about 1 lb.), cut into wedges
  • ¼ small yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 2–3 cups arugula
  • ½ cup cilantro leaves
  • ½ cup parsley leaves

Instructions

Step 1

Poach the chicken: In a large pot, place the chicken breasts in a single layer. Add the bay leaves, garlic, oil, salt, and enough water to cover the chicken (about 3 cups). Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then cover the pot and cook until the chicken is just opaque, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and, with the pot still covered, allow the chicken to cook over the residual heat for 20 minutes. Uncover and allow the chicken to cool in the liquid for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a plate, discarding the liquid. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, use your hands to shred it into large pieces, then set aside.

Step 3

Make the chile vinaigrette: To a small skillet over low heat, add the oil and garlic, and cook, swirling frequently, until lightly golden, 5–8 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add the Aleppo, sumac, coriander, fennel, salt, black pepper, and cardamom, and swirl the skillet, allowing the spices to bloom in the hot oil for 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the lemon juice. 

Step 4

Assemble the salad: To the bowl with the vinaigrette, add the tomatoes, onion, and shredded chicken, and toss to coat. Add the arugula, cilantro, and parsley, lightly toss to coat, and serve immediately.

Recipes

