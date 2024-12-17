Classic Linzer Cookies

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club , our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In his fourth cookbook, Crumbs, food writer Ben and former SAVEUR editor Ben Mims takes an encyclopedic approach to the humble cookie, sharing the recipes and histories of 300 cookies from 100 countries across the globe. These cookies may be one of the more familiar entries in the book, peekaboo jam-sandwich cookies from the town of Linz, Austria, known as linzer cookies. Yet like many other cookies, Mims traces them back to a larger format dessert, open-faced shortbread tarts packed with ground hazelnuts and coated in red currant or raspberry jam and baked into a lattice crust. As they evolved into cookie form, almonds took the place of hazelnuts and the cookies were stacked into sandwich form. Variations on jam-filled cookies appear across Europe, yet this recipe offers a taste close to the original Austrian cookies, and the tarts from which they descend.