This vibrant and zesty salad, starring rice that’s been fried to a golden-brown crisp, is the best-selling dish at Ma Der Lao Kitchen, an Oklahoma City Lao restaurant that chef Jeff Chanchaleune opened with his sister Jeslyn to pay homage to their family’s heritage. Nam khao can be made with leftover rice; simply skip step 1 and use 4½ cups of cooked rice. As in many Lao dishes, the fish sauce adds a lovely funkiness, while the curry paste and combination of whole and ground chiles amp up the heat. For the ground chiles, Chanchaleune recommends buying these, or crushing the whole dried chiles using a mortar and pestle. For the latter approach, simply roast the chiles at 375°F for 8–10 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly charred, before grinding. (Adjust the amount of chiles to taste.)

