Koshari (Egyptian Lentils, Pasta, and Rice)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the tomato sauce: To a large pot over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the onions and ½ teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the tomato paste, cumin, Aleppo pepper, and black pepper and cook, stirring often, until the paste darkens to brick red, 3–4 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high and stir in the tomatoes, the remaining salt, and 1 cup of water. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 15 minutes more. (You will have about 5 cups of sauce.)

Step 2 Meanwhile, to a small pot over medium heat, add the remaining oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and cook until just golden, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and add the vinegar, swirling the pot to incorporate. Stir the garlic vinegar into the tomato sauce, then set aside until ready to serve the koshari. (The sauce can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in an airtight container in the fridge.)

Step 3 Make the caramelized onions: Separate the onion slices into individual pieces as much as possible. To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, stir in the onions, then stop stirring and allow them to brown along the edges, about 4 minutes. Stir to redistribute the onions and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until they are dark golden brown, about 15 minutes more. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. (The onions can be made up to 7 days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the fridge.)

Step 4 Make the lentils and chickpeas: To a medium pot over medium heat, add the lentils, a generous pinch of salt, and 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer and cook until the lentils are cooked through but not completely soft, 15–17 minutes. Drain the lentils through a fine-mesh strainer, rinsing well with cold water to stop the cooking, then set aside.

Step 5 To the same pot over medium heat, add the chickpeas. Squeeze the lime halves over the top, season with a few pinches of salt, and stir to combine. Stir the lentils back into the pot and keep warm.

Step 6 Make the vermicelli rice: To a medium pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it is soft and golden brown, 6–7 minutes. Add the vermicelli and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 3–4 minutes. Stir in the rice and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Add 2¼ cups of water and turn the heat to high. When the water is boiling, give the pot a stir, then turn the heat to low, cover the pot, and cook until the rice is cooked through and the water has been fully absorbed, about 15 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, and sprinkle the Aleppo pepper on top. Cover the pot and keep warm.

Step 7 In a large bowl, stir together the warm lentils, chickpeas, and macaroni (if desired). Add the vermicelli rice and use a fork to stir everything together, taking care not to break up any large pieces of rice. Season to taste with salt.