Koshari (Egyptian Lentils, Pasta, and Rice)
This classic comfort food is a carb-on-carb masterpiece.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
1 hour 30 minutes
Though he spent a lifetime cooking in some of the country’s finest restaurants, chef Michael Mina never forgot his mother’s koshari, a humble dish made of lentils and chickpeas, served on macaroni and rice and topped with spoonfuls of tangy tomato sauce and caramelized onions. In his cookbook, My Egypt, Mina offers his version of this classic comfort food dish, one that can be prepared as individual components and then assembled at almost the last minute. (The dish combines medium-grain rice and pre-broken pieces of vermicelli, a wheat pasta that adds to the textural complexity of the dish. Pre-broken vermicelli can be found at many Greek or Middle Eastern grocery stores.)
Adapted from My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots by Michael Mina. Copyright © 2024. Available from Voracious, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Featured in “Chef Michael Mina Wants the World to Cook More Egyptian Food” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the tomato sauce:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped (about 2 cups)
- 2 tsp. fine sea salt, divided, plus more
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. Aleppo pepper
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- One 28-oz. can whole tomatoes in their juices, coarsely chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 3 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar
For the caramelized onions:
- 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced
- ½ cup vegetable oil
For the lentils and chickpeas:
- ½ cup beluga lentils
- Fine sea salt
- One 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 lime, halved
For the vermicelli rice:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- ½ medium yellow onion, finely chopped (about ½ cup)
- ⅔ cup vermicelli pasta
- 1½ cups medium-grain rice
- 1 tsp. fine sea salt
- ½ tsp. Aleppo pepper
For serving:
- 1 cup elbow macaroni, cooked according to package instructions until al dente (optional)
- Store-bought fried onions or shallots (optional)
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
