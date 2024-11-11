Fave e Cicoria (Mashed Fava Beans with Puntarelle)
The seasonal Italian green shines in this simple yet hearty side from the Puglia region.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
1 hour 30 min.
Puntarelle, a pleasantly bitter Italian green, is the chicory of choice for this cornerstone of Puglia’s cucina povera (literally “poor kitchen”), which makes simple use of abundant and affordable Italian ingredients. The seasonal chicory comes in two main varieties: puntarelle di Gaeta, which hails from Lazio and is common in Roman cuisine, and puntarelle di Galatina, which comes from Puglia. The Pugliese variety has shorter shoots and won’t curl in water like the Lazio type, but either works for this recipe when in season.
Frisée, another mild chicory, can be easier to find, and will do the trick in a pinch. A mainstay of tables across the heel of Italy, this particular recipe comes from Cibus, a restaurant run by the Silibello family that specializes in Pugliese classics. Tucked down a dimly lit cobblestone street in the tiny town of Ceglie Messapica, Cibus offers a crash course in the area’s cuisine. This preparation—with an ingredient list short enough to scribble on a palm—is simple enough for each component to shine.
Featured in “The Cuisine of Puglia Defies Definition,” by Sebastian Modak.
Ingredients
- 14 oz. dried peeled fava beans
- 1 russet potato, peeled and coarsely chopped
- Kosher salt
- 2¼ lb. wild chicory, preferably puntarelle, trimmed and washed
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 5 small tomatoes, halved
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- Crushed red chile flakes (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story