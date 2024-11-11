Recipes

Fave e Cicoria (Mashed Fava Beans with Puntarelle)

The seasonal Italian green shines in this simple yet hearty side from the Puglia region.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    1 hour 30 min.

PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: PEARL JONES

By Camillo Silibello

Published on November 11, 2024

Puntarelle, a pleasantly bitter Italian green, is the chicory of choice for this cornerstone of Puglia’s cucina povera (literally “poor kitchen”), which makes simple use of abundant and affordable Italian ingredients. The seasonal chicory comes in two main varieties: puntarelle di Gaeta, which hails from Lazio and is common in Roman cuisine, and puntarelle di Galatina, which comes from Puglia. The Pugliese variety has shorter shoots and won’t curl in water like the Lazio type, but either works for this recipe when in season.

Frisée, another mild chicory, can be easier to find, and will do the trick in a pinch. A mainstay of tables across the heel of Italy, this particular recipe comes from Cibus, a restaurant run by the Silibello family that specializes in Pugliese classics. Tucked down a dimly lit cobblestone street in the tiny town of Ceglie Messapica, Cibus offers a crash course in the area’s cuisine. This preparation—with an ingredient list short enough to scribble on a palm—is simple enough for each component to shine.

Featured in “The Cuisine of Puglia Defies Definition,” by Sebastian Modak.

Ingredients

  • 14 oz. dried peeled fava beans
  • 1 russet potato, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • 2¼ lb. wild chicory, preferably puntarelle, trimmed and washed
  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 5 small tomatoes, halved
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • Crushed red chile flakes (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a medium pot, add the fava beans, potato, and 5 cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer, using a large spoon or fine mesh strainer to skim any foam from the surface, until the beans can be easily smashed between your fingers, 45–55 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the chicory, turn the heat to medium, and cook until wilted and tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl, then return the empty pot to the stove. Turn the heat to medium-high, add half of the oil, and when hot, add the tomatoes, bay leaf, garlic, and chile flakes, if using. Cook, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes soften, 2–4 minutes. Add the chicory and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until very tender, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

Step 3

Strain the fava bean mixture and return it to the pot. Using a potato masher, mash to a coarse, chunky paste. Stir in the remaining oil and season to taste with salt.

Step 4

Spoon the mashed beans onto a large platter, top with the chicory mixture, and serve warm.

