Fave e Cicoria (Mashed Fava Beans with Puntarelle)

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the chicory, turn the heat to medium, and cook until wilted and tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl, then return the empty pot to the stove. Turn the heat to medium-high, add half of the oil, and when hot, add the tomatoes, bay leaf, garlic, and chile flakes, if using. Cook, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes soften, 2–4 minutes. Add the chicory and continue cooking, stirring

frequently, until very tender, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and set aside.