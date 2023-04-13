Recipes
Fried Cornichons with Hot Mustard
These lightly battered pickles are the star snack at chef Greg Baxtrom’s buzzy new New York City bistro.
- Serves
2-4
- Cook
30 minutes
From chef Greg Baxtrom, also of Olmsted and Five Acres, the newly opened Petite Patate is a take on the French bistro, serving up classics like steak frites, and new classics like these tantalizing, crispy cornichons that are tossed in a light tempura batter and fried a dusting in herby green seasoning.
Note: The seasoning mix should be fine in order to properly coat cornichons. If unable to find parsley powder, pulverize dried parsley flakes in a mortar and pestle; the same applies to large flakes of nutritional yeast.
Ingredients
For the tempura:
- Canola oil
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- ¼ cup corn starch, plus more for dusting
- 2 Tbsp. baking soda
- 2 cups chilled sparkling water
- 32 each drained cornichons, patted dry
For the seasoning mix:
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1½ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. parsley powder
For the hot mustard:
- ⅓ cup dijon mustard
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Make the hot mustard: In a small bowl, stir together dijon mustard and mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
Step 2
To a medium pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add canola oil to a depth of 2 inches. Turn the heat to medium-high until the temperature reads 350°F.
Step 3
Meanwhile, make the batter. Whisk together all purpose flour, corn starch, and baking soda. Slowly pour in chilled sparkling water, whisking until incorporated. Do not overmix; a few small lumps are fine.
Step 4
After patting the cornichons dry, lightly toss in remaining cornstarch. Submerge dusted cornichons in tempura batter. Transfer each cornichon to hot oil with a fork; use a spider or slotted metal spoon to fully submerge fried cornichons to brown evenly on all sides. Fry until golden brown, around 3-4 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel. Transfer cornichons to bowl of seasoning mix and toss generously. Serve with hot mustard.