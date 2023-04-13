Recipes

Fried Cornichons with Hot Mustard

These lightly battered pickles are the star snack at chef Greg Baxtrom’s buzzy new New York City bistro.

  • Serves

    2-4

  • Cook

    30 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BELLE MORIZIO; FOOD STYLING PEARL JONES; PROP STYLING BY DAYNA SEMAN

By Ellen Fort

Published on April 13, 2023

From chef Greg Baxtrom, also of Olmsted and Five Acres, the newly opened Petite Patate is a take on the French bistro, serving up classics like steak frites, and new classics like these tantalizing, crispy cornichons that are tossed in a light tempura batter and fried a dusting in herby green seasoning.

Note: The seasoning mix should be fine in order to properly coat cornichons. If unable to find parsley powder, pulverize dried parsley flakes in a mortar and pestle; the same applies to large flakes of nutritional yeast.

Ingredients

For the tempura:

  • Canola oil
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • ¼ cup corn starch, plus more for dusting
  • 2 Tbsp. baking soda
  • 2 cups chilled sparkling water
  • 32 each drained cornichons, patted dry

For the seasoning mix:

  • ¼ cup nutritional yeast
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. parsley powder

For the hot mustard:

  • ⅓ cup dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Step 1

Make the hot mustard: In a small bowl, stir together dijon mustard and mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Step 2

To a medium pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add canola oil to a depth of 2 inches. Turn the heat to medium-high until the temperature reads 350°F.

Step 3

Meanwhile, make the batter. Whisk together all purpose flour, corn starch, and baking soda. Slowly pour in chilled sparkling water, whisking until incorporated. Do not overmix; a few small lumps are fine.

Step 4

After patting the cornichons dry,  lightly toss in remaining cornstarch. Submerge dusted cornichons in tempura batter. Transfer each cornichon to hot oil with a fork; use a spider or slotted metal spoon to fully submerge fried cornichons to brown evenly on all sides. Fry until golden brown, around 3-4 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel. Transfer cornichons to bowl of seasoning mix and toss generously. Serve with hot mustard.

