Double-Rye Ginger Cookies

These gorgeous holiday cookies from baker and master preserver Camilla Wynne temper spicy candied ginger with earthy rye flour and deep, dark molasses. A rye whisky glaze accentuates the crackled tops, and a dainty piece of ginger adorns each one. If you’re feeling fancy, get creative by cutting the ginger into festive shapes. Avoiding alcohol? Swap out the whisky for milk, lemon juice, ginger syrup, or even water.

Featured in: “Forget the Bulk Bins: Master Preserver Camilla Wynne Teaches Us How to Candy Ginger at Home.”