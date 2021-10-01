Ginger Makgeolli Twist
A warming, bright, and refreshing cocktail, featuring the classic Korean sool.
Ginger and rum lend a tropical note to makgeolli-brewer Alice Jun’s refreshing twist cocktail. For this recipe, seek out an undiluted, premium version of the Korean rice beverage, such as Jun’s Hana Takju 16. As for ginger liqueur, either Domaine de Canton or The King’s Ginger are excellent options.
Featured in: “Makgeolli Magnate Alice Jun Is Spreading Korean Culture, One Bottle at a Time.”
Yield: serves 1
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 oz. premium makgeolli, such as Hana Takju 16
- 2 oz. white rum
- 2 oz. ginger liqueur
- Lemon peel, for garnish
Instructions
- Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the makgeolli, rum and ginger liqueur. Stir well, then strain into a Collins glass, garnish with lemon peel, and serve.