Ginger Makgeolli Twist

Ginger and rum lend a tropical note to makgeolli-brewer Alice Jun’s refreshing twist cocktail. For this recipe, seek out an undiluted, premium version of the Korean rice beverage, such as Jun’s Hana Takju 16. As for ginger liqueur, either Domaine de Canton or The King’s Ginger are excellent options.

Featured in: “Makgeolli Magnate Alice Jun Is Spreading Korean Culture, One Bottle at a Time.”