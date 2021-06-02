Whether in San Pedro Sula, the Bronx, or New Orleans, any local Honduran baleada spot will have a version of this pungent, Latin American condiment. Used to add bright crunch to all sorts of dishes from breakfast to dinner, the thinly sliced vegetable medley may be either quick-pickled in vinegar (as in this recipe from writer Bryan Ford) or lactofermented over a longer period of time. Encurtido is not just a celebration of sweet and spicy flavor; it’s also a triumph of visually appealing shapes, textures, and colors. This combination heightens the senses, complementing each bite and serving as a reminder of the beauty of Honduran cuisine.

Featured in “O Glorious Encurtido“