Txikito’s ‘Hot Jilda’
Chef Alex Raij’s new take on a classic Spanish pintxo hits every note with salt, smoke, and tangy pickled onions.
- Serves
8
- Cook
15 minutes
The Gilda has been a staple in the Basque canon of pintxos for decades, putting together an olive, anchovy, and pickled Guindilla pepper on a skewer for the ultimate savory bite. Alex Raij, chef of NYC’s Txikito, has added her own version to the menu, known as a Hot Jilda. “It’s a banderilla, a little savory skewer of pierced salty things that are more than the sum of their parts,” says Raij. Her version skewers a Manzanilla olive, house-pickled onion, cornichon, and a lightly crisped Japanese sausage (“like kielbasa but juicier”), served with a dollop of spicy mustard (the chef recommends S&B Hot Mustard).
“This is [Gilda’s] imaginary Japanese exchange student brother, staying with a Basque family,” says Raij. At Txikito, diners are recommended to pair these with a glass of vermut, a cold beer, or a Martini.
Note: If Guindilla peppers aren’t found at your local grocer, they can be found online here or Spanish importers like Donostia; sausages and Chinese mustard can be found at your local Asian grocer, or Umamicart.
Ingredients
- 4 Japanese Berkshire sausages, halved crosswise
- 8 Manzanilla olives
- 8 pickled cocktail onions
- 8 cornichons
- 8 Guindilla peppers, optional
- Spicy S&B Hot Mustard, for dipping