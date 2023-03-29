Recipes

Txikito’s ‘Hot Jilda’

Chef Alex Raij’s new take on a classic Spanish pintxo hits every note with salt, smoke, and tangy pickled onions.

  • Serves

    8

  • Cook

    15 minutes

By Ellen Fort

Published on March 29, 2023

It’s always Snacky Hour somewhere, at least according to snack-obsessed SAVEUR senior editor Ellen Fort. Follow along as she discovers the best bites that fall outside the confines of breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Savory, salty, spicy, sweet, sour: everything’s fair game during Snacky Hour.

The Gilda has been a staple in the Basque canon of pintxos for decades, putting together an olive, anchovy, and pickled Guindilla pepper on a skewer for the ultimate savory bite. Alex Raij, chef of NYC’s Txikito, has added her own version to the menu, known as a Hot Jilda. “It’s a banderilla, a little savory skewer of pierced salty things that are more than the sum of their parts,” says Raij. Her version skewers a Manzanilla olive, house-pickled onion, cornichon, and a lightly crisped Japanese sausage (“like kielbasa but juicier”), served with a dollop of spicy mustard (the chef recommends S&B Hot Mustard).

“This is [Gilda’s] imaginary Japanese exchange student brother, staying with a Basque family,” says Raij. At Txikito, diners are recommended to pair these with a glass of vermut, a cold beer, or a Martini.

Note: If Guindilla peppers aren’t found at your local grocer, they can be found online here or Spanish importers like Donostia; sausages and Chinese mustard can be found at your local Asian grocer, or Umamicart

Ingredients

  • 4 Japanese Berkshire sausages, halved crosswise
  • 8 Manzanilla olives
  • 8 pickled cocktail onions
  • 8 cornichons
  • 8 Guindilla peppers, optional
  • Spicy S&B Hot Mustard, for dipping

Instructions

Step 1

Crisp the sausages. Heat a small skillet on medium-high heat, then add the sausages and cook, turning occasionally, until the casings are crisp and golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 2

Assemble one Hot Jilda at a time: Onto a small bamboo skewer or toothpick, slide one olive, followed by a cornichon, an onion, and one piece of sausage. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Serve warm, with hot mustard for dipping.

Keep Reading

Classic Gildas

Classic Gildas

By ELLEN FORT
Goat (or Chicken) Tagine with Fennel, Olives, and Ras el Hanout

Goat (or Chicken) Tagine with Fennel, Olives, and Ras el Hanout

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
Yang Chun Mian (Chinese Soy Sauce Noodles)

Yang Chun Mian (Chinese Soy Sauce Noodles)

By MEGAN ZHANG
How to Make Baguettes

How to Make Baguettes

By RYAN MCCARTHY
These Spicy Fire Crackers Are a Sleeper Hit

These Spicy Fire Crackers Are a Sleeper Hit

By ELLEN FORT
Crispy Battered Cod with Creamy Hoisin Tartar Sauce

Crispy Battered Cod with Creamy Hoisin Tartar Sauce

By PETER SOM
Udon all’Amatriciana

Udon all’Amatriciana

By ROBBIE FELICE
Roasted New Potatoes with Creamed Spinach and Crispy Garlic

Roasted New Potatoes with Creamed Spinach and Crispy Garlic

By NIGEL SLATER
<strong>Chicken Cordon Bleu</strong>

Chicken Cordon Bleu

By KAT CRADDOCK
Recipes