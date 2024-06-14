Hot Links with Chow Chow

Instructions

Step 1 Make the chow chow: In a food processor, pulse the coleslaw mix until finely chopped, then scrape into a large stainless steel or glass bowl.

Step 2 In the food processor, pulse the cucumber until coarsely chopped. Transfer to the bowl with the coleslaw.

Step 3 In the food processor, pulse the bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño (if desired) until coarsely chopped. Scrape into the bowl with the vegetable mixture. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the salt, then cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8–24 hours.

Step 4 Drain the vegetables through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing on the vegetables with your hands to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. (If you add the jalapeño, wear disposable gloves to protect your hands.) Set aside to continue draining while you make the dressing.

Step 5 In a separate large bowl, whisk together the sugar, vinegar, hot sauce, mustard, celery seed, turmeric, black pepper, and the remaining salt. Stir in the drained vegetables. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4–24 hours.

Step 6 Make the hot links: Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-low. Grill the hot links, turning occasionally, until they deepen in color and grill marks appear, 7–10 minutes.