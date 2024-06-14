Hot Links with Chow Chow
The bright, vinegary Southern relish makes an ideal foil for spicy sausages in this Juneteenth cookout classic.
- Serves
8
- Cook
1 hour
Hot links, a type of smoky-spicy beef or pork sausage, are a mainstay at Texas barbecues. Purists might turn up their nose at the thought of adding anything to hot links, but chef and The Juneteenth Cookbook co-author Taffy Elrod recommends topping them with chow chow, a crisp, piquant relish of quick-pickled cabbage, cucumber, and bell pepper that’s popular in the South. Any leftover chow chow can be put to work on a cheese board or as a condiment for your favorite sandwich.
Adapted from The Juneteenth Cookbook by Alliah L. Agostini, Taffy Elrod, and Sawyer Cloud. Reproduced by permission of the publisher, becker&mayer kids!, an imprint of The Quarto Group, New York, NY.
Featured in “This Cookbook Is an Open Invitation to the Juneteenth Cookout” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the chow chow:
- 5 oz. shredded coleslaw mix (2 cups)
- 1 medium Kirby, hothouse, or other unwaxed cucumber (8 oz.), cut into large pieces
- 1 small red bell pepper (6 oz.), stemmed, seeded, and cut into large pieces
- 1 small sweet onion (6 oz.), cut into large pieces
- 1 small jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and coarsely chopped (optional)
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
- ⅓ cup sugar
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. Louisiana-style hot sauce, such as Trappey’s
- 2 Tbsp. sweet-hot mustard, such as Honeycup
- 1 tsp. celery seed
- 1 tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
For the hot links:
- 8 hot link sausages
- 8 hot dog buns or rolls
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
