Colombian Breakfasts Are Underrated—And These Huevos Pericos Are Proof

This 10-minute scramble with fresh tomatoes and scallions is more than the sum of its parts.

  • Serves

    Serves 4

  • Cook

    18 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID MALOSH; FOOD STYLING BY PEARL JONES; PROP STYLING BY SOPHIE STRANGIO
Benjamin Kemper

By Benjamin Kemper

Published on November 9, 2022

When I’m nursing a diabolical hangover, the folks at La Caleñita—a Colombian bakery a few blocks from my apartment in Madrid—know just how to sort me out: café con leche, warm guava turnovers, and a heaping plate of huevos pericos. These pillowy scrambled eggs, containing only scallions and fresh tomatoes, amount to what I consider alchemy. How can so few ingredients—ones you likely have in your fridge right now—combine to create so much flavor? It’s no wonder huevos pericos are a Sunday standby in Colombia and Venezuela, even if the dish is little-known abroad. All the more reason, then, to spread the word and give this 10-minute recipe a spin.

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped (¼ cup)
  • 3 small plum tomatoes (4 oz.), peeled and finely chopped (1½ cup); see footnote
  • 5 large eggs, beaten
  • ¾ tsp. kosher salt
  • Warm arepas and hot sauce, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a medium nonstick skillet set over medium heat, add the oil and scallions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato and cook, stirring occasionally, until it has broken down and released most of its liquid, about 5 minutes more. Add the eggs and salt, turn the heat to medium-low, and cook, using a silicone spatula to stir occasionally, until soft curds form and the pan is nearly dry, 3–4 minutes. Serve immediately with arepas and hot sauce if desired.

Note: Plum tomatoes are firm enough that you can usually peel them using a sharp paring knife, but the skins will come off even more easily if you boil the tomatoes for 30–45 seconds.

