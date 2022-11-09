Colombian Breakfasts Are Underrated—And These Huevos Pericos Are Proof
This 10-minute scramble with fresh tomatoes and scallions is more than the sum of its parts.
- Serves
Serves 4
- Cook
18 minutes
When I’m nursing a diabolical hangover, the folks at La Caleñita—a Colombian bakery a few blocks from my apartment in Madrid—know just how to sort me out: café con leche, warm guava turnovers, and a heaping plate of huevos pericos. These pillowy scrambled eggs, containing only scallions and fresh tomatoes, amount to what I consider alchemy. How can so few ingredients—ones you likely have in your fridge right now—combine to create so much flavor? It’s no wonder huevos pericos are a Sunday standby in Colombia and Venezuela, even if the dish is little-known abroad. All the more reason, then, to spread the word and give this 10-minute recipe a spin.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped (¼ cup)
- 3 small plum tomatoes (4 oz.), peeled and finely chopped (1½ cup); see footnote
- 5 large eggs, beaten
- ¾ tsp. kosher salt
- Warm arepas and hot sauce, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Note: Plum tomatoes are firm enough that you can usually peel them using a sharp paring knife, but the skins will come off even more easily if you boil the tomatoes for 30–45 seconds.