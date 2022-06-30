The crescent-shaped patty is the number one fast-food item in Jamaica. The flaky crust is traditionally filled with Scotch-bonnet laced ground beef, herbs, and seasonings. However, you can also find patties made with different fillings ranging from curry goat or jerk chicken to callaloo, ackee and saltfish, or mixed vegetables.

The best patty crusts are made with beef suet, but you can also use a traditional butter-based shortcrust pastry or even a vegan version made with all shortening.

This recipe makes traditional large beef patties, but if you prefer to serve cocktail-sized patties, use a 2½-inch round cookie cutter and half the amount of filling for each one.

Featured in “How to Make Jamaican Beef Patties at Home.”