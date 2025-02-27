Kaldou (Red Snapper With Onions and Lemon)

In a medium bowl, rub both fish inside and out with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, then season with the salt.

To a pot wide enough to hold the fish, add the oil and onions and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring frequently, until soft and golden brown, about 16 minutes.

Step 3