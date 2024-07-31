Keralan Fish Curry
Kudampuli, a tropical fruit used in Indian and Sri Lankan cooking, gives this coconut milk-based stew its signature tang.
- Serves
2–4
- Cook
30 minutes
Whenever knifemaker Joyce Kutty brings home fresh mackerel from a fishing trip on the Rhode Island coast, her mother Kamala makes this curry she learned to prepare for her husband, who is originally from Kerala, India. Kutty explains that Malayalis love the sour dried rind of kudampuli, also known as brindle berry or Malabar tamarind, in their fish curries: “It’s one of the special ingredients that really makes it Kerala style.” When she talked to her father about the ingredient, Kutty learned her grandfather was a spice merchant who sold kudampuli.
A tangy tropical fruit used almost exclusively in Sri Lanka and Kerala, kudampuli brings balance and depth to the region’s coconut-rich curries. Once harvested, the ripe pods are seeded and sundried until they turn from green or pale yellow to brown and leathery. Kutty recommends adding kudampuli to dishes with fatty fish: think kingfish, Spanish mackerel, or Rhode Island bonito (the Kutty family favorite). Look for kudampuli and fish curry masala paste online or at your local South Asian grocery store.
Featured in “Meet the Knifemaker Inspired by South Asian and New England Fishing Traditions” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. fish curry masala paste
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- ½ tsp. fennel seeds
- ½ tsp. fenugreek seeds
- ½ tsp. black mustard seeds
- 5–6 fresh curry leaves
- 2–3 green chiles, such as serrano or jalapeño, finely chopped
- 4 shallots, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. ginger-garlic paste
- 1 medium tomato, finely chopped
- Kosher salt
- One 13.5-oz. can coconut milk
- 3–4 pieces kudampuli (Garcinia cambogia), soaked in ¼ cup water
- 1 lb. meaty fish fillets, such as mackerel, bluefish, or cod, cut into 3-in. pieces
- Finely chopped cilantro, for garnish
- Basmati rice or naan, for serving
Instructions
