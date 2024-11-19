Liberian Collard Greens with Smoked Herring

Step 1

To a large pot over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil and the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high, push the onion to one side of the pot, and add the remaining oil. Add one-third of the collards, starting with pieces with thicker stems, and cook, stirring continuously (combining with the onion), until wilted and shiny, about 3 minutes. Push the greens and onion aside, add the next third of collards, and cook for another 3 minutes. Repeat with the final third and cook until all the collards are wilted and bright green, about 3 minutes more.