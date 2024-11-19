Recipes

Liberian Collard Greens with Smoked Herring

This West African sautéed side gets an irresistible hit of umami from cured fish.

  • Serves

    2–4

  • Time

    40 minutes

PHOTO: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Rachael Elliott

Published on November 19, 2024

“These are very different from Southern-style collard greens,” says Rachael Elliott, who adapted this recipe from her Liberian grandmother, Ella J. Scott. There’s no vinegar involved, and the distinct, savory flavor comes from smoked herring, a popular ingredient in West African cooking. “My grandmother would make a huge pot of these greens,” Elliott says, “and the mailman, the FedEx guy, the garbage guys—everyone who came by would get a little container. That’s how special they are.” Look for dry-smoked herring fillets (not canned) from a Caribbean or African market. They’re quite salty, and while this recipe takes that into account, you can soak and rinse the fish in water to decrease the salinity. Keeping in the tradition of Elliott’s grandmother, a little baking soda is used to help the greens maintain their bright color. Alex Testere

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup vegetable oil, divided, plus more
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1½ lb. collard greens (about 2 bunches), ends trimmed, sliced into ¼-in. strips (stems included)
  • ¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock
  • ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • 2 Maggi seasoning cubes, lightly crushed
  • One 1½-oz. smoked herring fillet, coarsely chopped
  • Steamed rice and hot sauce, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil and the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high, push the onion to one side of the pot, and add the remaining oil. Add one-third of the collards, starting with pieces with thicker stems, and cook, stirring continuously (combining with the onion), until wilted and shiny, about 3 minutes. Push the greens and onion aside, add the next third of collards, and cook for another 3 minutes. Repeat with the final third and cook until all the collards are wilted and bright green, about 3 minutes more. 

Step 2

Stir in the stock, baking soda, Maggi cubes, and herring and turn the heat to low. Simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated and the greens are tender but not mushy, about 10 minutes. Serve hot with rice, passing hot sauce on the side.

