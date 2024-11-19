Liberian Collard Greens with Smoked Herring
This West African sautéed side gets an irresistible hit of umami from cured fish.
- Serves
2–4
- Time
40 minutes
“These are very different from Southern-style collard greens,” says Rachael Elliott, who adapted this recipe from her Liberian grandmother, Ella J. Scott. There’s no vinegar involved, and the distinct, savory flavor comes from smoked herring, a popular ingredient in West African cooking. “My grandmother would make a huge pot of these greens,” Elliott says, “and the mailman, the FedEx guy, the garbage guys—everyone who came by would get a little container. That’s how special they are.” Look for dry-smoked herring fillets (not canned) from a Caribbean or African market. They’re quite salty, and while this recipe takes that into account, you can soak and rinse the fish in water to decrease the salinity. Keeping in the tradition of Elliott’s grandmother, a little baking soda is used to help the greens maintain their bright color. —Alex Testere
Ingredients
- ¼ cup vegetable oil, divided, plus more
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1½ lb. collard greens (about 2 bunches), ends trimmed, sliced into ¼-in. strips (stems included)
- ¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 2 Maggi seasoning cubes, lightly crushed
- One 1½-oz. smoked herring fillet, coarsely chopped
- Steamed rice and hot sauce, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
