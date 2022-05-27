The tequila-based Little Dragon cocktail embodies the many layered Southeast Asian flavors at play in Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen. This margarita riff draws its acidity and fruity sweetness from fresh lime juice and mandarin liqueur, and deep savory notes and a touch of heat from fish sauce- and chile-spiked jaew som dipping sauce. Co-owner and bar manager Jeslyn Chanchaleune also likes to use palm sugar in her simple syrup, which lends a gentle caramel complexity. Look for this tropical sweetener at your local Asian grocery store or online; it is available in bags of large, hard rocks or, in its more scoopable form, in wax-topped plastic jars. Make your own syrup by combining equal parts (by weight) palm sugar and water in a small pot, then cooking over medium-low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Leftover simple syrup keeps well in the fridge for up to 1 month. Ma Der chef Jeff Chanchaleune suggests using any leftover jaew som as a dip for fried spring rolls, spooned over grilled or fried meats or seafood, or whisked into a vinaigrette.

Featured in “This Restaurant Reveals Your Favorite Thai Dishes Might Actually Be Lao.”