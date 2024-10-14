Little Radish
This baijiu-based cocktail amplifies the Chinese grain liquor’s umami with XO sauce, tomatoes, and basil.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
This baijiu cocktail brings out the umami of the Chinese spirit with rich seafood-based XO sauce, juicy cherry tomatoes, and fragrant fresh basil. Developed by Robert Lam-Burns for the New York City Sichuan and Hunan restaurant Red Sorghum, the cocktail is a nod to the bartender’s Cantonese nickname Lo Bak, which means turnip or radish; his friends in Hong Kong thought the word sounded similar to Robert. Lo bak go, or fried turnip cake, is often served with XO sauce, which Lam-Burns also incorporates into this baijiu cocktail recipe for its savory flavor. Look for a strong-aroma baijiu such as Ming River or Mianzhu Daqu.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- ¾ oz. orgeat
- 1 tsp. XO sauce
- 2 cherry tomatoes
- 2 oz. strong-aroma baijiu
- ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
- 2 basil leaves, plus more for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
