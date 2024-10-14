Recipes

Little Radish

This baijiu-based cocktail amplifies the Chinese grain liquor’s umami with XO sauce, tomatoes, and basil.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Radish
PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Robert Lam-Burns

Published on October 14, 2024

This baijiu cocktail brings out the umami of the Chinese spirit with rich seafood-based XO sauce, juicy cherry tomatoes, and fragrant fresh basil. Developed by Robert Lam-Burns for the New York City Sichuan and Hunan restaurant Red Sorghum, the cocktail is a nod to the bartender’s Cantonese nickname Lo Bak, which means turnip or radish; his friends in Hong Kong thought the word sounded similar to Robert. Lo bak go, or fried turnip cake, is often served with XO sauce, which Lam-Burns also incorporates into this baijiu cocktail recipe for its savory flavor. Look for a strong-aroma baijiu such as Ming River or Mianzhu Daqu.

Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

  • ¾ oz. orgeat
  • 1 tsp. XO sauce
  • 2 cherry tomatoes
  • 2 oz. strong-aroma baijiu
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 2 basil leaves, plus more for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the orgeat, XO sauce, and tomatoes. Add the baijiu, lemon juice, basil, and enough ice cubes to fill the shaker halfway. Shake until chilled, about 15 seconds, then strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with a large ice cube, garnish with more basil, and serve.

