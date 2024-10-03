Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club , our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In her cookbook Cucina del Veneto, writer Ursula Ferrigno shares a wide array of gastronomic pleasures from the Veneto, the Northeastern region of Italy that lies between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. This dish is prepared in the style of Chioggia, the small town to the south of Venice that’s famed for its local produce, including the candy-striped beets that bear its name. Roasted butternut squash is doused with an onion-y vinaigrette, then layered with fresh basil leaves and left to marinate. This is a classic Italian contorni (side dish) and should be accompanied by thick slices of toasted bread for soaking up the savory juices at the bottom of the pan. You can use a standard olive oil for the whole dish, but Ferrigno recommends using a bold, fruity extra-virgin olive oil to finish the dish prior to marinating.