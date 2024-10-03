Recipes

Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil

This bright, acidic side from the Italian town of Chioggia will be your new favorite fall dish.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    45 minutes, plus 12 hours marinating time

Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil
CLARE WINFIELD (COURTESY RYLAND PETERS & SMALL)

By Ursula Ferrigno

Published on October 3, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In her cookbook Cucina del Veneto, writer Ursula Ferrigno shares a wide array of gastronomic pleasures from the Veneto, the Northeastern region of Italy that lies between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. This dish is prepared in the style of Chioggia, the small town to the south of Venice that’s famed for its local produce, including the candy-striped beets that bear its name. Roasted butternut squash is doused with an onion-y vinaigrette, then layered with fresh basil leaves and left to marinate. This is a classic Italian contorni (side dish) and should be accompanied by thick slices of toasted bread for soaking up the savory juices at the bottom of the pan. You can use a standard olive oil for the whole dish, but Ferrigno recommends using a bold, fruity extra-virgin olive oil to finish the dish prior to marinating.

Adapted from Cucina del Veneto: Delicious Recipes from Venice & Northeast Italy by Ursula Ferrigno. Copyright © 2024. Available from Ryland Peters & Small.

Featured in “How to Cook Like a Venetian” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • 2 butternut squash (about 3 lb. total), peeled, halved, seeded, and sliced into ½-in. wedges
  • ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large red onion (½ lb.), thinly sliced
  • ½ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1–2 cups fresh basil leaves

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F.

Step 2

On a large baking sheet, toss the squash with 3 tablespoons of the oil and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Bake until tender and lightly browned around the edges, 35–40 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, to a medium skillet, add the onion and vinegar and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil, then remove the skillet from heat. 

Step 4

To a deep serving dish, add the squash in a single layer, then top evenly with a few basil leaves and some of the onion and vinegar mixture. Repeat with additional layers of squash, basil, and the onion and vinegar mixture until all the ingredients are used. Drizzle the surface with the remaining oil. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to marinate at room temperature for at least 12 hours (but preferably overnight) before serving.

Keep Reading

Provoleta (Grilled Provolone Cheese)

Provoleta (Grilled Provolone Cheese)

By ELLEN FORT
Venetian Butter Cookies

Bussolai (Venetian Butter Cookies)

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

Sweet-and-Sour Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Budín Azteca (Layered Tortilla Casserole)

Budín Azteca (Layered Tortilla Casserole)

By RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY WEISSENBERG
Oeufs Mayonnaise

Jacques Pépin’s Oeufs Mayonnaise

By JACQUES PÉPIN
Tamari-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

Soy-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

By GABY MAEDA
Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

By VÍCTOR SIMARRA REYES
Skillet Salmon

Skillet Salmon with Sunchokes, Radicchio, and Curry Butter

By CHRISTOPHER HAATUFT
Pineapple Moonshine Punch

Pineapple Moonshine Punch

By CHARLOTTE AND KESHA JENKINS
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe