Meatball Couscous with Raisins and Zibibbo

Zibibbo is the Sicilian name for the grape variety Muscat of Alexandria, also known as moscato. It is said the grape was brought to the island from North Africa by Arabs who primarily cultivated grapes for raisins which they used in their cooking.

In the 13th century, Norman conquerors expelled any Sicilian Muslims who would not convert to Christianity, but Arab and Berber influence persists in the local viticulture and cuisine to this day. For this Sicily-inspired dish from writer and drinks expert Tammie Teclemariam, raisin-spiked meatballs are stewed in a sweetly aromatic zibibbo-and-browned-onion sauce seasoned with tabil, a Tunisian spice blend. If you can’t find a Sicilian zibibbo, substitute another dry, aromatic wine like Southern French muscat, or even riesling. Find zibibbo raisins online from Gustiamo.

Featured in: “Moscato by Another Name Is Not as Sweet.”