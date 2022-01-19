Mitarashi Dango (Japanese Rice Dumplings with Sweet Soy Glaze)

I’ve been in love with dango since my very first trip to Japan at the age of four. The mochi mochi chewiness and natural sweetness of sticky rice still takes me back to my childhood every single time I have a bite. Mitarashi dango—soft glutinous rice balls with a sweet soy glaze—is a very traditional dish often served at festivals as a snack. It is also one of the first Japanese dishes I ever learned to cook. Once I learned how easy it is to make, mitarashi dango became my favorite dessert. This recipe calls for two types of flour: joshinko, a fine-textured Japanese rice flour that becomes stretchy when mixed with water, and shiratamako flour, which is made from glutinous rice and produces a silky and chewy dough. Find both at your local Japanese market, or order them online.

