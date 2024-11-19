Om Ali (Egyptian Bread Pudding)

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

While researching for his cookbook, My Egypt, chef Michael Mina heard several origin stories about this egg-free bread pudding known as om ali, which appears in homes and restaurants all across Egypt. His version calls for day-old croissants that are dried out to ensure maximum crunchiness, making them an ideal vehicle for soaking up a rich blend of spiced milk and cream. He stirs in several scoops of toasted nuts, golden raisins, and dried coconut, resulting in a crispy, flaky bread pudding with little pockets of spiced cream.

You can make this in 6-ounce ramekins, with a ratio of 3½ ounces croissant filling to 7 ounces spiced milk per dish, or in individual-size cast iron skillets. The entire dish can be baked ahead and warmed just before serving.

Adapted from My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots by Michael Mina. Copyright © 2024. Available from Voracious, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

Featured in “Chef Michael Mina Wants the World to Cook More Egyptian Food” by Jessica Carbone.

