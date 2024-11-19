Recipes

Om Ali (Egyptian Bread Pudding)

Chef Michael Mina’s version of this decadent dessert calls for dried fruit, toasted nuts, and buttery croissants.

  • Serves

    8

  • Time

    1 hour 10 minutes

JOHN LEE (COURTESY VORACIOUS)

By Michael Mina

Published on November 19, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

While researching for his cookbook, My Egypt, chef Michael Mina heard several origin stories about this egg-free bread pudding known as om ali, which appears in homes and restaurants all across Egypt. His version calls for day-old croissants that are dried out to ensure maximum crunchiness, making them an ideal vehicle for soaking up a rich blend of spiced milk and cream. He stirs in several scoops of toasted nuts, golden raisins, and dried coconut, resulting in a crispy, flaky bread pudding with little pockets of spiced cream. 

You can make this in 6-ounce ramekins, with a ratio of 3½ ounces croissant filling to 7 ounces spiced milk per dish, or in individual-size cast iron skillets. The entire dish can be baked ahead and warmed just before serving.

Adapted from My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots by Michael Mina. Copyright © 2024. Available from Voracious, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

Featured in “Chef Michael Mina Wants the World to Cook More Egyptian Food” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. croissants (about 8)
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • ⅔ cup sweetened condensed milk (7 oz.)
  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. heavy cream, divided
  • 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. ground cardamom
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. finely grated orange zest
  • ¾ cup golden raisins, coarsely chopped
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted almonds, divided
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted pistachios, divided
  • ½ cup toasted unsweetened dried coconut, divided

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325°F. Cut the croissants into bite-size pieces. (You should have about 10–12 cups.) On a large baking sheet, scatter the pieces and bake until fully dried out, 10–18 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Increase the oven temperature to 400°F.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a medium pot over medium heat, whisk together the milk, condensed milk, ½ cup of the heavy cream, the sugar, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, and orange zest. Bring to a boil, then immediately remove from heat and set aside to steep for 10 minutes.

Step 3

In a large cast iron or oven-safe skillet, or a 9- by 13-inch baking dish, spread the croissants, then stir in the raisins and ¼ cup each of the almonds, pistachios, and coconut. Pour the spiced milk mixture over the top, turning the croissants to ensure all the pieces are coated, and set aside to soak for 15 minutes. 

Step 4

Drizzle the remaining heavy cream on top and bake until tiny bubbles form on the edges of the bread pudding, 20–25 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining almonds, pistachios, and coconut. Serve warm.

