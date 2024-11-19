Om Ali (Egyptian Bread Pudding)
Chef Michael Mina’s version of this decadent dessert calls for dried fruit, toasted nuts, and buttery croissants.
- Serves
8
- Time
1 hour 10 minutes
While researching for his cookbook, My Egypt, chef Michael Mina heard several origin stories about this egg-free bread pudding known as om ali, which appears in homes and restaurants all across Egypt. His version calls for day-old croissants that are dried out to ensure maximum crunchiness, making them an ideal vehicle for soaking up a rich blend of spiced milk and cream. He stirs in several scoops of toasted nuts, golden raisins, and dried coconut, resulting in a crispy, flaky bread pudding with little pockets of spiced cream.
You can make this in 6-ounce ramekins, with a ratio of 3½ ounces croissant filling to 7 ounces spiced milk per dish, or in individual-size cast iron skillets. The entire dish can be baked ahead and warmed just before serving.
Adapted from My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots by Michael Mina. Copyright © 2024. Available from Voracious, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Featured in “Chef Michael Mina Wants the World to Cook More Egyptian Food” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. croissants (about 8)
- 3 cups whole milk
- ⅔ cup sweetened condensed milk (7 oz.)
- ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. heavy cream, divided
- 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. ground cardamom
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. finely grated orange zest
- ¾ cup golden raisins, coarsely chopped
- ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted almonds, divided
- ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted pistachios, divided
- ½ cup toasted unsweetened dried coconut, divided
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
