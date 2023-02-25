Cinnamon-Orange Blossom Almond Cake

In a clean medium bowl, whisk the egg whites to glossy soft peaks, about 3 minutes.

Using a spatula, gently fold the whites into the cake batter in 3 batches until fully incorporated.

Pour the batter into the prepared springform pan, sprinkle evenly with sliced almonds, and bake until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out mostly clean, with a few crumbs, 60–70 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 30 minutes, then remove, slide onto a wire rack, and continue cooling at least 30 minutes more.