Saffron Fried Fish with Herbed Tahdig Rice

This Nowruz staple comes to us courtesy of Darioush Wines co-founder Shahpar Khaledi, who likes to pair the traditional, saffron-scented Persian fish and crispy herbed tahdig with her family’s Napa Valley chardonnay, merlot, or their earthy and light-bodied Russian River Valley pinot noir.

Featured in “Ringing in Nowruz Napa Valley-Style.”