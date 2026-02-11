Pralines Roses
Almonds are candied with orange blossom and vanilla in chef Daniel Boulud’s recipe for Lyon’s iconic pink treat.

By Daniel Boulud

Published on February 11, 2026

Crackly with sugar and ranging from hot pink to deep red, pralines roses are synonymous with Lyon. You’ll find the candy everywhere in the French city, piled high in épicerie windows, folded into baked goods, and scattered over desserts. Each confectioner in Lyon makes theirs a little different, but the result is always eye-catching and jewel-like. Chef Daniel Boulud, a Lyon native, remembers pralines roses as part of a weekly ritual when he was growing up: “Every Sunday my family would go to the bakery to buy brioche aux pralines, which we would enjoy for breakfast or dessert.” The praline’s candy-like charm goes far beyond brioche, working beautifully in ice cream, île flottante, tarts, and any dessert that could use an extra hit of sweetness, color, and sparkle. 

Featured in “Don’t Mess With the Food of Lyon” by Adam Sachs and “The Allure of Pralines Roses, an Eye-Popping Treat From Lyon” by Ryan McCarthy.

  • Makes

    3½ cups

  • Time

    20 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • ¼ tsp. Preema red food color powder
  • 2 cups whole almonds (8 oz.)
  • 1 Tbsp. orange blossom water
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped (pod reserved for another use), or 1 tsp. vanilla paste or extract

Instructions

Step 1

In a large pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, food color, and ½ cup of water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 244°F on a candy thermometer, 8–12 minutes. Stir in the almonds, orange blossom water, and vanilla. Continue cooking, stirring continuously, until the mixture is crystallized, 4–8 minutes more. Spread the praline roses on a parchment-lined baking sheet and set aside until cool, about 20 minutes. 
  1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, food color, and ½ cup of water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 244°F on a candy thermometer, 8–12 minutes. Stir in the almonds, orange blossom water, and vanilla. Continue cooking, stirring continuously, until the mixture is crystallized, 4–8 minutes more. Spread the praline roses on a parchment-lined baking sheet and set aside until cool, about 20 minutes. 
Recipes

Pralines Roses

Almonds are candied with orange blossom and vanilla in chef Daniel Boulud’s recipe for Lyon’s iconic pink treat.

  • Makes

    3½ cups

  • Time

    20 minutes

Pralines Roses
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

By Daniel Boulud

Published on February 11, 2026

Crackly with sugar and ranging from hot pink to deep red, pralines roses are synonymous with Lyon. You’ll find the candy everywhere in the French city, piled high in épicerie windows, folded into baked goods, and scattered over desserts. Each confectioner in Lyon makes theirs a little different, but the result is always eye-catching and jewel-like. Chef Daniel Boulud, a Lyon native, remembers pralines roses as part of a weekly ritual when he was growing up: “Every Sunday my family would go to the bakery to buy brioche aux pralines, which we would enjoy for breakfast or dessert.” The praline’s candy-like charm goes far beyond brioche, working beautifully in ice cream, île flottante, tarts, and any dessert that could use an extra hit of sweetness, color, and sparkle. 

Featured in “Don’t Mess With the Food of Lyon” by Adam Sachs and “The Allure of Pralines Roses, an Eye-Popping Treat From Lyon” by Ryan McCarthy.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • ¼ tsp. Preema red food color powder
  • 2 cups whole almonds (8 oz.)
  • 1 Tbsp. orange blossom water
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped (pod reserved for another use), or 1 tsp. vanilla paste or extract

Instructions

Step 1

In a large pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, food color, and ½ cup of water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 244°F on a candy thermometer, 8–12 minutes. Stir in the almonds, orange blossom water, and vanilla. Continue cooking, stirring continuously, until the mixture is crystallized, 4–8 minutes more. Spread the praline roses on a parchment-lined baking sheet and set aside until cool, about 20 minutes. 
  1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, food color, and ½ cup of water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 244°F on a candy thermometer, 8–12 minutes. Stir in the almonds, orange blossom water, and vanilla. Continue cooking, stirring continuously, until the mixture is crystallized, 4–8 minutes more. Spread the praline roses on a parchment-lined baking sheet and set aside until cool, about 20 minutes. 

Keep Reading

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

By Ryan McCarthy
Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

By Paul Richardson
Île Flottante (Meringue Floating in Crème Anglaise)

Île Flottante

By Daniel Boulud
Tarte aux Pralines Roses

Tarte aux Pralines Roses

By Ryan McCarthy
Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

By Chihiro Tomioka
The Best Ginger Liqueur Cocktail Recipes

These Glorious Ginger Cocktails Will Be a Hit at Any Party

By Ryan McCarthy
Mango-Ginger Margarita

Mango-Ginger Margarita

By Le Bernardin
Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

By Jonathan Correa
Honey Ginger French 75

Honey Ginger French 75

By Irene Yoo
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe