Crackly with sugar and ranging from hot pink to deep red, pralines roses are synonymous with Lyon. You’ll find the candy everywhere in the French city, piled high in épicerie windows, folded into baked goods, and scattered over desserts. Each confectioner in Lyon makes theirs a little different, but the result is always eye-catching and jewel-like. Chef Daniel Boulud, a Lyon native, remembers pralines roses as part of a weekly ritual when he was growing up: “Every Sunday my family would go to the bakery to buy brioche aux pralines, which we would enjoy for breakfast or dessert.” The praline’s candy-like charm goes far beyond brioche, working beautifully in ice cream, île flottante, tarts, and any dessert that could use an extra hit of sweetness, color, and sparkle.