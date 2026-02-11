Tarte aux Pralines Roses
This showstopping Lyonnaise dessert highlights the French city’s ruby-hued candied almonds.
- Serves
8–10
- Time
2 hours
With its vivid red or shocking pink filling, tarte aux pralines roses is one of Lyon’s most recognizable desserts. Made by cooking the French city’s famous sugar-coated almonds in cream and baking them in a buttery crust, it turns a simple candy into a sliceable treat that’s as visually striking as it is sweet. Long a fixture in local bakeries, the tart works equally well for breakfast, afternoon tea, or dessert, offering crunch, color, and a taste of Lyon in every bite.
In order to set properly, the filling needs to reach a temperature of 220°F, so keep an eye on your candy thermometer. The tart should also be fully cooled before slicing—don’t be tempted to cut into it early or you’ll run the risk of a runny center.
Featured in “The Allure of Pralines Roses, an Eye-Popping Treat From Lyon.”
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- ½ cup confectioners sugar
- ¼ tsp. fine salt
- 10 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 large egg
For the praline filling:
- 17½ oz. pralines roses, coarsely crushed (about 2½ cups)
- 1½ cups heavy cream
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- Make the dough: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, confectioners sugar, and fine salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, rub it into the flour mixture until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the egg until the dough just comes together. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Retrieve the dough from the fridge and set aside until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 13-inch round about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it. Using a sharp knife or scissors, trim any excess. Refrigerate the dough in the pan for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and prick all over with a fork, then line with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the weights and parchment and continue baking until the crust is light golden, 5–8 minutes more. Set aside to cool completely.
- Meanwhile, make the praline filling: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the pralines, cream, and butter. Cook, stirring frequently, until the praline coating is completely melted and the mixture reads 220°F on a candy thermometer, 10–15 minutes. Stir in the kosher salt and vanilla extract if desired. Carefully ladle the hot filling into the tart shell until it’s just below the edge. (This helps prevent overflow or splashing when putting the tart in the oven.)
- Bake until the filling is bubbly and slightly reduced, 5–10 minutes. Transfer the tart pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, then refrigerate until completely cooled and set, at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours.
- Slice into wedges and serve.
