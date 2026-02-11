Tarte aux Pralines Roses
This showstopping Lyonnaise dessert highlights the French city’s ruby-hued candied almonds.

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on February 11, 2026

With its vivid red or shocking pink filling, tarte aux pralines roses is one of Lyon’s most recognizable desserts. Made by cooking the French city’s famous sugar-coated almonds in cream and baking them in a buttery crust, it turns a simple candy into a sliceable treat that’s as visually striking as it is sweet. Long a fixture in local bakeries, the tart works equally well for breakfast, afternoon tea, or dessert, offering crunch, color, and a taste of Lyon in every bite.

In order to set properly, the filling needs to reach a temperature of 220°F, so keep an eye on your candy thermometer. The tart should also be fully cooled before slicing—don’t be tempted to cut into it early or you’ll run the risk of a runny center.

Featured in “The Allure of Pralines Roses, an Eye-Popping Treat From Lyon.”

  • Serves

    8–10

  • Time

    2 hours

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • ½ cup confectioners sugar
  • ¼ tsp. fine salt
  • 10 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 large egg

For the praline filling:

  • 17½ oz. pralines roses, coarsely crushed (about 2½ cups)
  • 1½ cups heavy cream
  • 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Make the dough: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, confectioners sugar, and fine salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, rub it into the flour mixture until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the egg until the dough just comes together. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2

Retrieve the dough from the fridge and set aside until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 13-inch round about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it. Using a sharp knife or scissors, trim any excess. Refrigerate the dough in the pan for 30 minutes. 

Step 3

Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and prick all over with a fork, then line with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the weights and parchment and continue baking until the crust is light golden, 5–8 minutes more. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 4

Meanwhile, make the praline filling: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the pralines, cream, and butter. Cook, stirring frequently, until the praline coating is completely melted and the mixture reads 220°F on a candy thermometer, 10–15 minutes. Stir in the kosher salt and vanilla extract if desired. Carefully ladle the hot filling into the tart shell until it’s just below the edge. (This helps prevent overflow or splashing when putting the tart in the oven.)

Step 5

Bake until the filling is bubbly and slightly reduced, 5–10 minutes. Transfer the tart pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, then refrigerate until completely cooled and set, at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours.

Step 6

Slice into wedges and serve.
  1. Make the dough: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, confectioners sugar, and fine salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, rub it into the flour mixture until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the egg until the dough just comes together. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  2. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and set aside until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 13-inch round about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it. Using a sharp knife or scissors, trim any excess. Refrigerate the dough in the pan for 30 minutes. 
  3. Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and prick all over with a fork, then line with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the weights and parchment and continue baking until the crust is light golden, 5–8 minutes more. Set aside to cool completely.
  4. Meanwhile, make the praline filling: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the pralines, cream, and butter. Cook, stirring frequently, until the praline coating is completely melted and the mixture reads 220°F on a candy thermometer, 10–15 minutes. Stir in the kosher salt and vanilla extract if desired. Carefully ladle the hot filling into the tart shell until it’s just below the edge. (This helps prevent overflow or splashing when putting the tart in the oven.)
  5. Bake until the filling is bubbly and slightly reduced, 5–10 minutes. Transfer the tart pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, then refrigerate until completely cooled and set, at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours.
  6. Slice into wedges and serve.
Recipes

Tarte aux Pralines Roses

This showstopping Lyonnaise dessert highlights the French city’s ruby-hued candied almonds.

  • Serves

    8–10

  • Time

    2 hours

Tarte aux Pralines Roses
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on February 11, 2026

With its vivid red or shocking pink filling, tarte aux pralines roses is one of Lyon’s most recognizable desserts. Made by cooking the French city’s famous sugar-coated almonds in cream and baking them in a buttery crust, it turns a simple candy into a sliceable treat that’s as visually striking as it is sweet. Long a fixture in local bakeries, the tart works equally well for breakfast, afternoon tea, or dessert, offering crunch, color, and a taste of Lyon in every bite.

In order to set properly, the filling needs to reach a temperature of 220°F, so keep an eye on your candy thermometer. The tart should also be fully cooled before slicing—don’t be tempted to cut into it early or you’ll run the risk of a runny center.

Featured in “The Allure of Pralines Roses, an Eye-Popping Treat From Lyon.”

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • ½ cup confectioners sugar
  • ¼ tsp. fine salt
  • 10 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 large egg

For the praline filling:

  • 17½ oz. pralines roses, coarsely crushed (about 2½ cups)
  • 1½ cups heavy cream
  • 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Make the dough: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, confectioners sugar, and fine salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, rub it into the flour mixture until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the egg until the dough just comes together. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2

Retrieve the dough from the fridge and set aside until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 13-inch round about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it. Using a sharp knife or scissors, trim any excess. Refrigerate the dough in the pan for 30 minutes. 

Step 3

Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and prick all over with a fork, then line with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the weights and parchment and continue baking until the crust is light golden, 5–8 minutes more. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 4

Meanwhile, make the praline filling: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the pralines, cream, and butter. Cook, stirring frequently, until the praline coating is completely melted and the mixture reads 220°F on a candy thermometer, 10–15 minutes. Stir in the kosher salt and vanilla extract if desired. Carefully ladle the hot filling into the tart shell until it’s just below the edge. (This helps prevent overflow or splashing when putting the tart in the oven.)

Step 5

Bake until the filling is bubbly and slightly reduced, 5–10 minutes. Transfer the tart pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, then refrigerate until completely cooled and set, at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours.

Step 6

Slice into wedges and serve.
  1. Make the dough: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, confectioners sugar, and fine salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, rub it into the flour mixture until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the egg until the dough just comes together. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  2. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and set aside until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 13-inch round about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it. Using a sharp knife or scissors, trim any excess. Refrigerate the dough in the pan for 30 minutes. 
  3. Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Retrieve the dough from the fridge and prick all over with a fork, then line with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the weights and parchment and continue baking until the crust is light golden, 5–8 minutes more. Set aside to cool completely.
  4. Meanwhile, make the praline filling: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the pralines, cream, and butter. Cook, stirring frequently, until the praline coating is completely melted and the mixture reads 220°F on a candy thermometer, 10–15 minutes. Stir in the kosher salt and vanilla extract if desired. Carefully ladle the hot filling into the tart shell until it’s just below the edge. (This helps prevent overflow or splashing when putting the tart in the oven.)
  5. Bake until the filling is bubbly and slightly reduced, 5–10 minutes. Transfer the tart pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, then refrigerate until completely cooled and set, at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours.
  6. Slice into wedges and serve.

Keep Reading

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

By Ryan McCarthy
Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

By Paul Richardson
Île Flottante (Meringue Floating in Crème Anglaise)

Île Flottante

By Daniel Boulud
Pralines Roses

Pralines Roses

By Daniel Boulud
Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

By Chihiro Tomioka
The Best Ginger Liqueur Cocktail Recipes

These Glorious Ginger Cocktails Will Be a Hit at Any Party

By Ryan McCarthy
Mango-Ginger Margarita

Mango-Ginger Margarita

By Le Bernardin
Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

By Jonathan Correa
Honey Ginger French 75

Honey Ginger French 75

By Irene Yoo
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe