Tarte aux Pralines Roses

Retrieve the dough from the fridge and set aside until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 13-inch round about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it. Using a sharp knife or scissors, trim any excess. Refrigerate the dough in the pan for 30 minutes.