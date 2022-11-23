Have Leftover Pumpkin and Sage? Make This 30-Minute One-Pot Pasta
Here’s how to turn those Thanksgiving bits and bobs into cheesy, saucy rigatoni.
- Serves
4
- Cook
30 minutes
Welcome to One Pot Bangers, Benjamin Kemper’s weeknight cooking column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest ideas that require just one pot, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.
Thanksgiving has come and gone, and in its wake is all that butter and sage and pumpkin you thought you were going to use up. What now? Cook this 30-minute pumpkin sage pasta recipe that’s low on cleanup and big on cozy fall flavor. The secret to the sauce’s subtle umami undertow is a hefty scoop of white miso—just remember that it can be salty, so be sure to taste the dish before seasoning. Sprinkled with parm for richness and pumpkin seeds for crunch, this shockingly easy pasta (which also happens to be vegetarian) is comfort food fit for the gods.
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 16 fresh sage leaves, plus 1 Tbsp. finely chopped
- ½ cup finely chopped shallots (about 3 medium)
- 1 tsp. canned pumpkin purée
- 3 Tbsp. shiro (white) miso
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage leaves
- 1 lb. dry rigatoni pasta
- 2 tsp. dark brown sugar or maple syrup
- Pinch ground cinnamon
- 1½ cup finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano (4 oz.), plus more for garnish
- 2 tsp. cider vinegar
- Kosher salt and freshly grated nutmeg
- Toasted salted pumpkin seeds, for garnish