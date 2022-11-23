Have Leftover Pumpkin and Sage? Make This 30-Minute One-Pot Pasta

Step 1

In a large pot set over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foam subsides, add the sage leaves and fry until crisp and just beginning to brown, about 45 seconds. Using a fork, transfer to a small bowl. Add the shallots to the butter and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 7 minutes. Stir in the pumpkin, miso, and chopped sage and cook until hot and beginning to sizzle, about 3 minutes more. Stir in 4¾ cups cups of water, then add the rigatoni, brown sugar, and cinnamon and turn the heat to high. When the liquid boils, turn the heat to medium and cover. Cook, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot every 2 minutes to prevent sticking, until the pasta is nearly al dente, about 11 minutes.