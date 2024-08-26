Ricotta-Stuffed Squash Blossoms with Fried Zucchini Coins

Instructions

Step 1 Cut the zucchinis into ¼-inch coins, place on a clean kitchen towel, and leave to dry at room temperature for 24 hours.

Step 2 Gently rinse the zucchini flowers. Remove the stems and coarsely chop them. (Set the flowers aside.) Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F.

Step 3 To a medium skillet set over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil, the vegetable broth, and the chopped stems and cook until the stems are tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a blender, add the scallions and 2 more tablespoons of the oil, blend until smooth, and season to taste with salt.

Step 4 In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta and mint and season to taste with salt. Fill the zucchini flowers evenly with the ricotta mixture and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the pecorino evenly over the flowers and bake until the flowers are light golden brown, about 8 minutes.

Step 5 To a medium skillet set over medium-high heat, add the remaining tablespoon of oil. When it is hot, working in batches, add the zucchini coins and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per batch.