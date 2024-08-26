Recipes

Ricotta-Stuffed Squash Blossoms with Fried Zucchini Coins

This simple appetizer from Puglia is our answer to an overabundance of the late-summer vegetable.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    50 minutes

CLAY WILLIAMS

By Stefano D’Onghia

Published on August 26, 2024

Chef Stefano D’Onghia opened Botteghe Antiche on a storybook square in the town of Putignano after apprenticing at several high-end restaurants around Southern Italy. “You have to walk a careful line between respecting tradition and innovating,” he says of his constantly changing menu, which leans toward cheeky takes on Pugliese classics. This dish seems designed to foreground versatility: a single plant, torn asunder to build two very different experiences. The lightness of airy, minty ricotta nestled in delicate zucchini flowers provides a bite-by-bite counterpoint to the heartier fried zucchini coins.

Featured in “The Cuisine of Puglia Defies Definition,” by Sebastian Modak.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium zucchinis
  • 8 zucchini flowers, with stems
  • ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • ¼ cup vegetable broth
  • 3 scallions, ends discarded, cut into 3-in. lengths
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 cups sheep’s milk ricotta
  • 1 mint sprig, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano

Instructions

Step 1

Cut the zucchinis into ¼-inch coins, place on a clean kitchen towel, and leave to dry at room temperature for 24 hours.

Step 2

Gently rinse the zucchini flowers. Remove the stems and coarsely chop them. (Set the flowers aside.) Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. 

Step 3

To a medium skillet set over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil, the vegetable broth, and the chopped stems and cook until the stems are tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a blender, add the scallions and 2 more tablespoons of the oil, blend until smooth, and season to taste with salt. 

Step 4

In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta and mint and season to taste with salt. Fill the zucchini flowers evenly with the ricotta mixture and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the pecorino evenly over the flowers and bake until the flowers are light golden brown, about 8 minutes. 

Step 5

To a medium skillet set over medium-high heat, add the remaining tablespoon of oil. When it is hot, working in batches, add the zucchini coins and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per batch.

Step 6

To serve, dollop the zucchini-stem cream evenly onto four plates, using the back of a spoon to spread slightly. Divide the zucchini flowers and coins among the plates and serve warm.

Keep Reading

Orecchiette with Octopus Tomato Ragù

Orecchiette with Octopus Ragù and Chickpea Purée

By STEFANO D’ONGHIA
Brindisi Seafood Stew

Brindisi Seafood Stew

By ERNESTO PALMA
Soju Sour

Soju Sour

By SU SCOTT
Tteokbokki with Chili Crisp and Honey

Tteokbokki with Chili Crisp and Honey

By SU SCOTT
Cheesy Korean Corn Dog

Cheesy Korean Corn Dogs

By SU SCOTT
Colombian Stewed Chicken with Achiote and Yam

Colombian Stewed Chicken with Achiote and Yam

By VÍCTOR SIMARRA REYES
Creole Coconut Chicken

Creole Coconut Chicken

By VÍCTOR SIMARRA REYES
Vanilla-Rose Ice Cream Sandwiches with Cardamom Toast

Vanilla-Rose Ice Cream Sandwiches with Cardamom Toast

By POOJA BAVISHI
Sweet Fried Milk Buns with Ice Cream, Peanuts, and Cilantro

Sweet Fried Milk Buns with Ice Cream, Peanuts, and Cilantro

By DANIELLE SPENCER
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe