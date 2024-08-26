Ricotta-Stuffed Squash Blossoms with Fried Zucchini Coins
This simple appetizer from Puglia is our answer to an overabundance of the late-summer vegetable.
- Serves
4
- Cook
50 minutes
Chef Stefano D’Onghia opened Botteghe Antiche on a storybook square in the town of Putignano after apprenticing at several high-end restaurants around Southern Italy. “You have to walk a careful line between respecting tradition and innovating,” he says of his constantly changing menu, which leans toward cheeky takes on Pugliese classics. This dish seems designed to foreground versatility: a single plant, torn asunder to build two very different experiences. The lightness of airy, minty ricotta nestled in delicate zucchini flowers provides a bite-by-bite counterpoint to the heartier fried zucchini coins.
Featured in “The Cuisine of Puglia Defies Definition,” by Sebastian Modak.
Ingredients
- 2 medium zucchinis
- 8 zucchini flowers, with stems
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- ¼ cup vegetable broth
- 3 scallions, ends discarded, cut into 3-in. lengths
- Kosher salt
- 2 cups sheep’s milk ricotta
- 1 mint sprig, finely chopped
- ¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano
Instructions
