Rose Hip Syrup

Forager Oonagh O’Dwyer of Wild Kitchen hunts for the tiny rose hips that grow in hedgerows blanketing The Burren in County Clare. Once O’Dwyer has enough fruit of the dog rose (Rosa canina), she simmers them in a syrup that can be poured over ice cream, drizzled onto tea cakes, or added to cocktails. O’Dwyer says that raw unfiltered honey works well with old recipes like this, resulting in an earthy finished taste, similar to cranberry, and not too sweet. Dried rose hips can be substituted if you’re making this before fresh ones are available, just use half the total weight.

