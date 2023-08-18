For me, the best part of anything cheesy—grilled cheese, pizza, nachos—is the little bits of toasted, golden cheese baked onto the sheet pan or skillet. Those little niblets that have escaped the main event and are just lingering in their cheese grease, waiting for the right person to come along and collect their treasure. Sometimes I just skip straight to the good part and throw a handful of shredded cheese right onto a hot skillet, letting it bubble and harden just long enough for a crispy, chewy bite to form. In Italy, it’s known as frico, a simple crisp made from cheese (and sometimes a dusting of flour) that’s a craveable salty snack. These sesame-cheddar wafers are a cousin to frico, but with a little more heft and flavor. They’re also an updated take on the cheese straws often set out alongside cocktails in the South; a toasty bite with the nuttiness of sesame and a little kick of cayenne. I recommend doubling this batch and keeping a log of dough in the freezer at all times, in case company comes calling unannounced.