Making Ponza’s Famous Mussel Pasta Is Easier Than You Think
The Italian island is renowned for its restaurants serving spaghetti con le cozze. Here’s how to replicate the light, briny dish in your home kitchen.
- Serves
4
- Cook
30 minutes
Welcome to Parla’s Pastas, a bi-weekly column by the Rome-based, New York Times best-selling cookbook author Katie Parla. Here you’ll find traditional and inspired recipes from Italy’s 20 regions. Get ready for a carb-driven journey through the trattorias of Rome, the kitchens of Sicily (her ancestral homeland), rural Campania, and beyond. Fire up a pot of water, and andiamo!
The tomatoes are not the main event in this sauce; however, they add a wonderful burst of color and sweetness. If you don’t own a very large (at least 12-inch) skillet, make this dish in a pot or Dutch oven to minimize mess.
Featured in “The Mussel Pasta Italians Brave the High Seas to Taste,” by Katie Parla.
Ingredients
- 2 lb. fresh mussels
- Fine sea salt
- 1 lb. dry spaghetti or spaghettoni
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed with the side of a knife
- 8 cherry tomatoes, halved (½ cup)
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh parsley leaves, plus more for garnish