Stilton, Pear, and Walnut Salad
Tangy mustard vinaigrette brightens buttery blue cheese in this classic English starter.
- Serves
4
- Cook
20 minutes
Stilton cheese, paired with ripe pears, crunchy walnuts, and delicate bitter greens, is a beloved English combination, and for good reason. Dressed with a gentle mustard vinaigrette, the ingredients create a pleasing medley of flavors and textures. The dressing recipe makes more than you need for one salad, but it keeps well for up to a month in the fridge and works nicely with any simple leafy greens. If you can find it, seek out Colton-Bassett Stilton, which is widely available from fine cheese shops, or online from Murray’s Cheese. If unavailable, another crumbly blue cheese (such as Roquefort or Danish blue) is a suitable substitute.
This recipe is adapted from The British Cookbook, by Ben Mervis (Phaidon, 2022).
Ingredients
For the mustard dressing:
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. white wine vinegar or cider vinegar
- 1–2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
For the salad:
- ¾ cup (3½ oz.) walnuts
- 1–2 ripe pears
- 3½ oz. mixed salad leaves
- 5 oz. Stilton cheese
- Mustard dressing (from above)