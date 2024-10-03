Recipes

Sweet-and-Sour Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

Lightly sweetened red wine vinegar tames the chicory’s bitterness in this classic Venetian starter.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    45 minutes

Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins
CLARE WINFIELD (COURTESY RYLAND PETERS & SMALL)

By Ursula Ferrigno

Published on October 3, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

As author Ursula Ferrigno explains in her new book Cucina del Veneto, radicchio has a special place among residents of the Veneto, the Northeastern region of Italy that lies between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. An unusually versatile vegetable that can be enjoyed raw, braised, or even baked into a lasagna, radicchio thrives in the region’s fertile soil, yielding two to three harvests where many vegetables make only an annual appearance. This recipe is a classic “saor” preparation, translated as “flavor” in the Venetian dialect and defined by its signature agrodolce-like elements: red wine vinegar, pine nuts, and sweet raisins, all of which help mellow out the radicchio’s bitterness. Enjoy it on its own, or serve atop toasted ciabatta to enjoy as “cicchetti” (“small bites”), as many Venetians do.

There are two common varieties of radicchio—the long endive-shaped Treviso and the round “rotondo” or Chioggia variety—and both work well for this recipe. Ferrigno recommends finishing the dish with a bright and fruity extra-virgin olive oil before serving.

Adapted from Cucina del Veneto: Delicious Recipes from Venice & Northeast Italy by Ursula Ferrigno. Copyright © 2024. Available from Ryland Peters & Small.

Featured in “How to Cook Like a Venetian” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup raisins
  • ¼ cup olive oil, divided
  • 2 medium yellow onions (about 1 lb.), thinly sliced
  • ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • 1 tsp. sugar, plus more if needed
  • 3–4 heads (about 3 lb.) radicchio, cored and cut into thick wedges
  • Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Toasted ciabatta slices (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, cover the raisins with lukewarm water. Set aside until plump, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

To a large skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Add the vinegar, pine nuts, sugar, and reserved raisins, stirring to coat. Working in batches, add the radicchio and cook, turning occasionally with tongs, until the radicchio is thoroughly wilted but retains a little bite, 1012 minutes. 

Step 3

Remove the skillet from heat, drizzle with the remaining oil, and season to taste with salt, black pepper, and more sugar if needed. If enjoying as antipasto, transfer to a large platter and serve. If serving as cicchetti, cut the larger radicchio leaves into smaller bites, divide among the ciabatta slices, and serve.

