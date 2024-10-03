Sweet-and-Sour Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club , our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

As author Ursula Ferrigno explains in her new book Cucina del Veneto, radicchio has a special place among residents of the Veneto, the Northeastern region of Italy that lies between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. An unusually versatile vegetable that can be enjoyed raw, braised, or even baked into a lasagna, radicchio thrives in the region’s fertile soil, yielding two to three harvests where many vegetables make only an annual appearance. This recipe is a classic “saor” preparation, translated as “flavor” in the Venetian dialect and defined by its signature agrodolce-like elements: red wine vinegar, pine nuts, and sweet raisins, all of which help mellow out the radicchio’s bitterness. Enjoy it on its own, or serve atop toasted ciabatta to enjoy as “cicchetti” (“small bites”), as many Venetians do.