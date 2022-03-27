The distinct earthy flavors of this classic Burmese tea leaf salad come from the fermented tea leaves, which are prepared in-house at the Dutchess in Ojai, California. You can find them pre-made at specialty markets such as Kalustyan’s. A medley of shaved cabbage, seasonal lettuces, and variety of crunchy toppings give the salad its satisfying layers of texture. Chef Saw uses locally sourced Salanova lettuce; if you can’t find it, hydroponically grown butterhead lettuce is a suitable substitute. Naing fries off the crispy shallots and garlic in-house, but if pressed for time, packaged versions of both can be found at your local Asian grocery.

Featured in “At This New SoCal Restaurant, Burmese Dishes Take Local Produce to Another Level.”