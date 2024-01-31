Lazi Chicken Wings

Instructions

Step 1 Make the mala spice mix: In a medium wok or skillet set over medium-low heat, toast the chiles, cumin, fennel, cloves, cardamom, and star anise until fragrant, 3–4 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool to room temperature.

Step 2 When the mixture is cool, add the sugar and salt. Using a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle, grind the mixture into a fine powder. (Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.)

Step 3 Make the chicken wings: To a large bowl, add the chicken wings and salt and rub to evenly coat. Into a large wok or pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add 4 cups of the oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reads 250°F, add the wings to the wok and fry, working in batches, until cooked through and lightly golden, 10–15 minutes per batch. Transfer the wings to a large paper towel-lined platter, arranging them in a flat layer. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 12 hours, up to 24 hours. Reserve the oil in the wok.

Step 4 When ready to re-fry, set the same wok over high heat, with the reserved oil in it. When the temperature reads 400°F, return the wings to the wok and fry until golden brown, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer the wings to a cooling rack and dust the mala spice mix evenly over them. (Discard the oil.)