Whenever writer and recipe developer Caroline Caron-Phelps visits her family in Japan, tororo soba is always the first meal that she eats. It’s the same routine each time: Her mother and a friend pick her up at Fukuoka airport, and on the way home, the three stop at 7-ELEVEN for the convenience store’s takeaway version of the comforting cold noodle dish. Caron-Phelps loves the neba neba, or slimy, texture of Chinese yam, so when she’s back home in the States, she often makes this easy and nutritious herself. Find nagaimo at your local Asian grocery store or the farmers market.

Featured in “In Japanese, Onomatopoeic Words Describe Diverse Food Textures.”