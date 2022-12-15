Recipes

How to Make the Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

The moral of this pastry-chef approved recipe? The bigger the chocolate, the better the bite.

  • Serves

    20 cookies

  • Cook

    1 hour

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KAT CRADDOCK

By Lisa Vega

Published on December 15, 2022

When I signed on as executive pastry chef at Dandelion Chocolate back in 2013, I knew that certain recipes were going to require special consideration. In order to come up with the very best chocolate chip cookie recipe in the whole world, my team and I took our favorite parts of all the best chocolate chip cookies in San Francisco and piled them into one. We visited our favorite bakeries throughout the city, lined up the eight best cookies, and tasted them all blind. Everyone had an opinion about whether a chocolate chip cookie should be thick and doughy, or crunchy and crisp. How much chocolate should be in it, and how big should the cookie be? We settled on what I think is the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy: crisp on the edges and soft inside. Of course, I like to use Dandelion’s extra-large, faceted chocolate morsels (which are available online), but in a pinch, you can also chop your favorite bittersweet bar (at least 70% cacao) into one-inch chunks.

While the cookies can be baked immediately after mixing, I find that they cook more evenly, and brown and spread better in the oven after the dough has had a chance to rest in the fridge. Also note: Home ovens don’t circulate heat very well when completely filled, so if you have the time to do so, bake the cookies one pan at a time.

Ingredients

  • 16 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¾ cup light brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ plus ⅛ tsp. baking powder
  • ½ plus ⅛ tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1½ cups (8 oz.) 70% chocolate chunks

Instructions

Step 1

Place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Line 3 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and both sugars on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about three minutes. Turn the mixer down to low, add the egg and vanilla, and continue mixing, pausing to scrape down the paddle and the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed, until combined.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, then add half of the flour mixture to the bowl of the stand mixer. Mix on low speed until the dry ingredients are almost fully incorporated, then add the remaining flour mixture and continue mixing, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed, just until homogenous. Add the chocolate chunks and continue mixing just until they are evenly distributed.

Step 4

Using a large cookie scoop or spoon, divide the dough into twenty 2-ounce portions (a scant ¼ cup each). Roll each portion into a ball, then arrange the balls on the lined baking sheets, leaving at least 3 inches between each one (no more than 7 cookies per sheet). Press the dough balls down to flatten slightly. (At this point, you can either bake the cookies right away or refrigerate the shaped dough for a few hours or overnight.)

Step 5

Bake the cookies one sheet at a time and rotating the sheet 180 degrees halfway through baking, until they are golden all over and browned along the edges, 14–16 minutes for room-temperature dough, or up to 18 minutes for cookies baked straight from the fridge. Set aside to cool slightly on the baking sheets, then serve warm or at room temperature. Leftover cooled cookies keep well in an airtight container for up to two days.

