How to Make the Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

When I signed on as executive pastry chef at Dandelion Chocolate back in 2013, I knew that certain recipes were going to require special consideration. In order to come up with the very best chocolate chip cookie recipe in the whole world, my team and I took our favorite parts of all the best chocolate chip cookies in San Francisco and piled them into one. We visited our favorite bakeries throughout the city, lined up the eight best cookies, and tasted them all blind. Everyone had an opinion about whether a chocolate chip cookie should be thick and doughy, or crunchy and crisp. How much chocolate should be in it, and how big should the cookie be? We settled on what I think is the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy: crisp on the edges and soft inside. Of course, I like to use Dandelion’s extra-large, faceted chocolate morsels (which are available online), but in a pinch, you can also chop your favorite bittersweet bar (at least 70% cacao) into one-inch chunks.