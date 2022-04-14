Asturian-Style Veal Fillets with Cabrales Sauce, Fruit, and Chestnuts

There are many subtle variations of this classic Spanish dish; this version, which is adapted from the regulatory body that certifies authentic Cabrales cheese, incorporates several star ingredients of the Asturian larder. The area is one of Spain’s major corn-producing regions and one of the few areas of the country where corn is consumed by humans (as opposed to being solely used as animal feed), so it’s not surprising to see cornmeal make an appearance as a thickener. The region’s hard cider is another defining element, but if you have a hard time finding Asturian sidra natural tradicional, such as the Trabanco brand, substitute it with the driest cider you can find. Its tartness will serve as a welcome counterpoint to the richness of the creamy Cabrales sauce.

Cabrales is a dry, crumbly, and intense blue cheese made from sheep, cow, and goat milk (or any mixture of the three). Look for it in your local specialty market, or order it online from St. Kilian’s Cheese Shop. The sauce also works well with beef and pork dishes.

