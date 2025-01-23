Vegan Sweet Potato Crème Brûlée

Instructions

Step 1 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. Brush the cut sides of the sweet potato halves with the coconut oil. Sprinkle 1½ teaspoons of the orange zest and ¼ teaspoon of the brown sugar on top of each half. Place the sweet potatoes cut-side down on a large baking sheet and roast until very tender, about 40 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer the sweet potatoes to a plate and set aside until cool enough to handle, at least 15 minutes. Remove and discard (or eat) the skins.

Step 3 To a blender, add the sweet potato flesh, coconut milk, vanilla, bitters if desired, cinnamon, salt, and remaining brown sugar. Process on low for 1 minute to break up the sweet potato, then on medium-high until the mixture is thick and very smooth, about 2 minutes.

Step 4 In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 2 teaspoons of cold water to make a slurry. Set aside. Place six 1-cup ramekins on a baking sheet or platter.

Step 5 Transfer the sweet potato mixture to a medium pot. (If it’s lumpy, press it through a fine-mesh strainer first.) Whisk in the slurry. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture bubbles and thickens a little more, 5–7 minutes.

Step 6 Using a ladle, divide the sweet potato mixture among the ramekins. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 hours, or freeze for 1 hour.

Step 7 Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of the cane sugar on the surface of each ramekin. Using a kitchen torch, melt and caramelize the sugar until a hard golden crust forms, about 1 minute per ramekin. Allow the sugared crust to cool for at least 2 minutes before serving.