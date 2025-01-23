Vegan Sweet Potato Crème Brûlée
This decadent custard proves you don’t need buckets of cream to make the timeless French dessert.
- Serves
6
- Time
2 hours 15 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
In his book Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, author Joe Yonan makes special space for vegan desserts, reminding us that sweet treats can be just as decadent and elegant without any animal products—in fact, they might be even better. This vegan crème brûlée is a perfect case in point, with brown sugar-roasted sweet potatoes and creamy coconut milk acting as the ideal foundation. Though what’s underneath the crackly sugar crust is all plant-based, don’t call it health food—just call it delicious. (This recipe makes six single-serving desserts, but for one large crème brûlée, pour the mixture into an even-sided 6-cup dish.)
Adapted with permission from Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques by Joe Yonan, copyright © 2024. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Featured in “The Easiest Way to Eat Vegan? Go Global With Your Pantry” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet potatoes (2 lb.), scrubbed and halved lengthwise
- 1 Tbsp. refined or virgin (unrefined) coconut oil, melted
- 2 Tbsp. finely grated orange zest
- ¼ cup plus 1 tsp. packed light brown sugar, divided
- One 13.5-oz. can full-fat coconut milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. Angostura bitters (optional)
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. fine salt
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- ¼ cup organic cane sugar
Instructions
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. Brush the cut sides of the sweet potato halves with the coconut oil. Sprinkle 1½ teaspoons of the orange zest and ¼ teaspoon of the brown sugar on top of each half. Place the sweet potatoes cut-side down on a large baking sheet and roast until very tender, about 40 minutes.
- Transfer the sweet potatoes to a plate and set aside until cool enough to handle, at least 15 minutes. Remove and discard (or eat) the skins.
- To a blender, add the sweet potato flesh, coconut milk, vanilla, bitters if desired, cinnamon, salt, and remaining brown sugar. Process on low for 1 minute to break up the sweet potato, then on medium-high until the mixture is thick and very smooth, about 2 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 2 teaspoons of cold water to make a slurry. Set aside. Place six 1-cup ramekins on a baking sheet or platter.
- Transfer the sweet potato mixture to a medium pot. (If it’s lumpy, press it through a fine-mesh strainer first.) Whisk in the slurry. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture bubbles and thickens a little more, 5–7 minutes.
- Using a ladle, divide the sweet potato mixture among the ramekins. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 hours, or freeze for 1 hour.
- Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of the cane sugar on the surface of each ramekin. Using a kitchen torch, melt and caramelize the sugar until a hard golden crust forms, about 1 minute per ramekin. Allow the sugared crust to cool for at least 2 minutes before serving.
