Yuzu Makgeolli Mule

Bright and bubbly, this effervescent cocktail from Brooklyn makgeolli-maker Alice Jun is easy to love. Seek out an undiluted, premium version of the Korean rice beverage, such as Jun’s Hana Takju 16. Yuzu syrup, which is also known as honey-citron tea, has a marmalade-like consistency; find it at your local Asian market, or online.

