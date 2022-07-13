Who doesn’t love a snack? They provide us with a tasty little break in our day that allows us to take a deep breath and pause. And while we love our tried-and-true snacks, there is something exciting about indulging in specialty snacks—the kind of snacks that aren’t in your everyday routine…well, not yet at least. We set out to find some of the best specialty snacks Amazon has on offer this Prime Day, and we found 13 crunchy, gooey, chewy, crisp snacks you’ll want to add to cart right now.

Our Top Picks:

Rip Van Wafels Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafels (Pack of 12)

Few snacks feel as fancy and indulgent as a stroopwafel. Gooey yet crisp with notes of vanilla and cinnamon, these stroopwafels are an irresistible snack all on their own or with hot tea or coffee. And better yet, a pack of 12 is 20 percent off right now.

Pipcorn Heirloom Spicy Cheddar Mini Popcorn (Pack of 6)

A woman- and minority-owned business, Pipcorn utilizes sustainably grown heirloom corn to create this Tabasco-and-cheddar-cheese-flavored popcorn that is gluten-free, whole grain and contains no trans fats.

MOKU Plant-Based Mushroom Jerky (Pack of 3)

If you’re looking to level up your beef jerky, try MOKU’s plant-based variety. Made from king oyster mushrooms, this snack is lower in sodium than traditional jerky and is gluten- and soy-free. Grab a variety pack to sample their original, sweet & spicy, and Hawaiian teriyaki flavors.

Three Wishes Cereal (Pack of 6)

With flavors like cocoa, fruity, cinnamon, and frosted, this cereal will take you back to being a kid, but with way less sugar. For 20 percent off right now, you can get your hands on all six flavors of this protein-packed, plant-based cereal.

Snackman Snacks Kickin’ Sriracha Banana Chips (Pack of 2)

For a snack that brings the heat whilst utilizing clean ingredients, go for these five-star banana chips. Get a pack of two for 20 percent off.

OHS Crackling Pollock Crisps (Pack of 2)

If you love a seriously crunchy snack, you’re going to want to pick up a bag of these Korean crisps while they’re on sale. Made with real fish skin, this snack contains almost 30 grams of protein in each bag.

Freestyle Snacks Pitted Green Olive Hot & Spicy Snack Pack (Pack of 3)

Created by a woman-owned business, this is a snack you’re going to want to have handy for your next wine night. Seasoned with Calabrian chili flakes, red pepper flakes, and extra virgin olive oil, these olives pair nicely with spicy sausages like chorizo and cheeses like manchego and cheddar. They’re a great addition to a charcuterie board…if they make it that far.

Meli’s Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies (Pack of 3)

Gluten-free and kosher, these mini cookies will satisfy your chocolate chip cookie craving. Featuring rolled oats, peanut butter, and, of course, chocolate chips, you’ll want to grab a three-pack while they’re 20 percent off.

BRAMI Simply Pickled Lupini Beans (Pack of 8)

For a quick and easy veggie snack, pick up a bag of these pickled lupini beans. Similar to edamame, these beans come just like they sound: pickled and soft. Plus, they’re packed plant protein and fiber to help keep you full. At 20 percent off, grab a variety pack to try all three flavors: chili lime, garlic & rosemary, and sea salt & vinegar.

Hilo Life Tortilla-Style Chips (Pack of 12)

Made from almond flour, these “tortilla-style chips” are like a more health-conscious version of Doritos. At 30 percent off, grab a traditional variety pack to try the nacho cheese, ranch, and spicy salsa flavors. Or, pick up the bold variety pack for flavors like ultimate taco, chili lime, and spicy nacho.

Bare Baked Crunchy Apples Snack Pack in Fuji & Reds and Cinnamon Flavors (Pack of 16)

Bare’s fruit crisps are going fast, but luckily they still have a variety pack of the apple crisps still in stock. Grab a pack of 16 for 20 percent off to enjoy crisp, sweet apples anytime of year.

Rule Breaker Snacks Variety Pack (Pack of 4)

These soft-baked brownies and blondies are just what you want in an indulgent snack. Vegan, gluten-free, and top 11 allergen-free, you’ll want to grab a variety pack to sample their chocolate chunk blondie and deep chocolate brownie for 20 percent off.

Belgian Boys Lemon Jam Cookie Tarts (Pack of 1 with 22 individually wrapped cookies)

Known for their stroopwafels, Belgian Boys also makes great cookies. These lemon cookie tarts are buttery, sweet and tart. And since they’re individually wrapped, you can take them on the go with you.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members can expect big savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances. This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

More Great Prime Day Deals

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.