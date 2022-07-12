Looking to snag an air fryer at a discount? We’ve got you covered. Read on to browse our top picks from all the air fryers on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day event.

Our Top Picks:

Best Steal: Cosori Air Fryer Max XL

An Amazon best seller, it’s hard to beat the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL—especially when it’s discounted 15 percent for a price of $109.98 . Complete with nine pre-programmed functionalities, including fish, poultry, desserts, and more, you can whip up a delicious, crispy meal in no time. Plus, the air fryer sends alarms when the machine is preheated and when the food needs to be shaken or turned. It is quite large, with the capacity to cook enough for three to five people. Be sure the air fryer and basket are on a completely flat surface before using to prevent spills or leaks.

Best for Singles or Couples: Philips Essential Airfryer XL

Though every air fryer will take up some space, the Phillips Essential Airfryer XL isn’t as bulky or sprawling as other air fryers on the market. Plus, its sleek design looks great on a countertop. While the label states that this model can cook enough for five, you will most likely need to cook in multiple batches if serving more than one or two people. The machine comes with seven presets and all removable parts are dishwasher safe. Snag this air fryer for $161.96, a 10 percent discount, on Prime Day.

Best for New Users: Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer

One of several Instant Pot options on sale, we love the Vortex because its clear door allows cooks to watch their food brown, bake, or broil—meaning there’s no need to remove the basket and lose precious heat when you need to check on your food. In addition, the Instant Pot model includes replaceable air filters to trap and remove odors while cooking. The basket must be hand washed, and it is quite large. However, this is the best option for those who want to master an air fryer with ease. Scoop one up for $129.95, a 24 percent discount.

Best Combo: Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Why buy a separate air fryer and pressure cooker when you can buy them both in one appliance? The Ninja Foodie is a one-pot wonder, allowing you to cook casseroles or chilis and crisp up the top without lifting a finger. It’s fairly large and tall, but it’s well worth the kitchen real estate. Some combination appliances sacrifice functionality, but the Ninja works flawlessly as advertised, with functions for pressure cooking, air crisping, steaming, sauteing, roasting, slow cooking and more. Snag this do-it-all appliance for $89.91, a 31 percent discount.

Other Great Deals:

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $159.95 (saves $16.04)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo for $149.95 (saves $50.04)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $129.95 (saves $20.04)

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven for $83.95 (saves $56.04)

Cosori Air Fryer for $84.98 (saves $15.01)

Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo for $124.98 (saves $35.01)

Dash Tasti-Crisp™ Electric Air Fryer for $50.99 (save $9)

Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max for $107.99 (saves $12)

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $99 (saves $41)

Thramono Air Fryer Oven Combo for $108.79 (saves $27.20)

Umila Air Fryer for $47.99 (saves $12)

Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker for $42.49 (saves $7.50)

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members will find significant savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (including products like air fryers). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13

